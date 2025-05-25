Over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi on Sunday for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers’ conclave, held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting concluded with the adoption of two key resolutions, one lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and another supporting the caste census initiative.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that two resolutions were passed in the NDA Chief Minister’s Conclave on Sunday.

“Two resolutions were passed in the meeting, first on the success of Operation Sindoor and second on the caste census,” Pawan Kalyan told the media after he left the meeting.

After the NDA CMs and Dy CMs meeting, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also spoke to the reporters and said, “Two resolutions were passed, first on Operation Sindoor and second on caste census. Everyone thanked and congratulated our armed forces and Prime Minister Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. Many administrative reforms have been brought in Maharashtra, and Prime Minister Modi also appreciated it.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also spoke to ANI about the meeting and said, “PM Narendra Modi and the armed forces were congratulated for Operation Sindoor. We also discussed the caste census, which is a part of the BJP’s Constitution.”

Meanwhile, over 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states gathered in New Delhi on Sunday for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers’ conclave, held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the meeting and stated that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, was highly praised by multiple leaders, with the bravery of the armed forces being highly appreciated.

“Today, our National Democratic Alliance’s CM conclave was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our 20 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs were present at this meeting. Two resolutions were passed. The first resolution was on Operation Sindoor, which was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and the work of our army was highly praised, and the bravery shown by the army was highly appreciated,” JP Nadda said during the press conference.

The resolution on caste census was also passed in the conclave, with the leaders praising the decision of PM Modi to conduct the caste enumeration exercise, while also affirming that this was not done due to “caste politics” but to ensure that the deprived, oppressed, and exploited are brought to the mainstream.

“Today, a resolution was also passed in the meeting on the caste census. And everyone has given their consent to this, as well as praised this decision of (PM) Modi and congratulated him. We have made it clear that we do not do caste politics, but want to bring the deprived, oppressed, and exploited, who have been left out, into the mainstream. This is the need of the society,” Nadda added.

The leaders also discussed the Chhattisgarh government’s development model and innovative initiatives.

A presentation made by CM Vishnu Deo Sai on the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum captivated the attention of the Prime Minister and other participating Chief Ministers in the NDA conclave meeting. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also attended the conclave.

The day-long NDA CMs and Dy CMs conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a brainstorming session on good governance issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders present at the conclave, which served as a platform for discussing good governance practices and innovative state-level initiatives.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)