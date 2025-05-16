Days after India launched attacks on the Bholari air base in Sindh province, a retired Pakistani Air Marshal named Masood Akhtar has acknowledged that the loss of an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

While speaking to Pakistani journalist Sohrab Barkat, the retired Pakistani Air Marshal remarked, “They (Indian forces) fired four back-to-back Brahmos surface-to-surface missiles…surface-to-surface or air-to-surface, I am not sure.”

“The (Pakistani) pilots rushed to secure their aircraft, but the missiles kept on coming, and unfortunately the fourth one hit the hangar at Bholari (airbase), where one of our AWACS was standing. It was damaged and casualties were also reported,” he added.

It must be mentioned that AWACS is critical to air defence network of Pakistan. It offers early warning, offers real-time surveillance, and command-and-control capabilities. However, clearly, it has failed to intercept strikes by India.

Between 9th and 10th May, India launched attacked on 11 military bases across Pakistan including the Bholari air base. According to reports, as many as 50 people were killed at the particular site.

“High casualties were inflicted at Bhoolari Airbase, including the death of Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf and destruction of key fighter jets,” read a press release by PIB on Wednesday (14th May).

PAF base in Bholari before and after strikes by Pakistan, images via NDTV/ Maxar

Bholari was one of the relatively new airbase of Pakistan. It became operational 8 years ago in 2017.

In high-resolution satellite images obtained by NDTV from Maxar Technologies, the roof of the airbase could be seen severely damage on 11th May 2025.

“A satellite picture from April 27, when tensions between India and Pakistan were still high post the Pahalgam attack, shows the hangar intact,” the report added.

Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor

On 22nd April this year, 4 Islamic terrorists sponsored by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians (primarily Hindus) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In response, the Modi government launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on 7th May to avenge the killings.

India has so far displayed its military prowess through different phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.

This forced Pakistan to beg the United States for help and initiate a ‘ceasefire’ call with India.