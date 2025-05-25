Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNews Reports‘Only people of one religion were identified and killed’: Shashi Tharoor, part of all-party...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Only people of one religion were identified and killed’: Shashi Tharoor, part of all-party delegation mission of Modi govt, tells the truth of Pahalgam terror attack to the world

Shashi Tharoor did not mince words in calling out the motives of the terrorists, stating that the attackers “identified the religion” of the victims and executed them purely on that basis.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor reveals Hindus were targeted in Pahalgam terror attack
While speaking at Indian Consulate in New York, Shashi Tharoor reveals religious targeting in Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly Hindus (Image: Indian Consulate, New York)

In a powerful recounting of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor laid bare the chilling religious targeting that defined the assault. Tharoor is part of the all-party delegation dispatched by Modi government to different countries in batches to tell the world about the attack and India’s response.

While speaking at the Indian Consulate in New York, United States, Tharoor did not mince words in calling out the motives of the terrorists, stating that the attackers “identified the religion” of the victims and executed them purely on that basis.

Attack aimed at halting Kashmir’s growth story

Tharoor noted that the timing and brutality of the attack were calculated to damage the rising trajectory of Kashmir as a safe and flourishing tourist destination. He noted, “Last year, more tourists visited Kashmir than Aspen, Colorado. That’s not just normalcy, it is prosperity.” The resurgence in tourism was a visible sign of peace and growth under the Modi government’s developmental push post-Article 370 abrogation, a success story that enemies of peace sought to disrupt.

Tharoor emphasised that the attack was not a random actor of terror, but a deliberate, targeted assault meant to destroy communal harmony. He said, “It was not someone blowing people up indiscriminately — it was a group identifying people by their religion and killing them.”

‘Hindus were singled out, and the message was clear’

Out of the 26 people who lost their lives, 25 were Indian nationals and one was a Nepalese citizen. All of them, Tharoor pointed out, were Hindu and killed for that reason. He recounted the incident where a Hindu professor survived only because he could recite the kalma, the Islamic verse, tricking the terrorists into believing that he was a Muslim.

He recounted, “In some cases, the husband was shot, and the wife was told to go back and tell the world that he was killed for his faith.” Yet he lauded the people of India for not falling prey to the provocation. “I am proud to say there was no backlash,” he said, adding that Indian society stood united in grief and defiance.

Terror outfit claimed responsibility within an hour

The terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility within an hour of the terrorist attack. “India had no reason to doubt where it came from,” Tharoor said, hinting at Pakistan-backed terrorism without naming it.

The Modi government’s prompt response in sending a united political delegation to different countries around the world, one of which is led by Tharoor himself, sent a strong message of resolve and national solidarity. Though a section of opposition is rattled by the formation of all-party delegation and selection of likes of Tharoor, Centre’s strategy of involving all voices, even those ideologically different, added credibility to India’s narrative and details of Operation Sindoor on global platforms.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia in New York, All Party Delegation
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Terrorists used to say ‘Subhanallah’ after terror attacks on India, now say ‘Ya Allah’ following PM Modi’s response: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -
Trivedi said that the terrorists who used to celebrate and thank Allah after carried out terrorist attacks in India were calling Allah for help after their establishments were hit by BrahMos missiles.
News Reports

Operation Sindoor: How a 10-hour long Indian air assault on Pakistani military bases forced it to beg for ceasefire

OpIndia Staff -
India’s war council, which comprises NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, went into a rapid strategy session. Contingency plans were no longer on the table, and targeting protocols were initiated.

Doctor, who tampered blood report in Pune Porsche case to show no alcohol in accused’s body, found involved in kidney racket: Details

Nehru yelled at Mountbatten and Liaquat Ali to appoint his sister as ambassador—having already made her a minister even before independence: The early seeds...

NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of rape, abuse, force-feeding of beef allegations against Omar Rashid, asks The Wire if it has approached the police

Elias Rodriguez, killer of 2 Israelis in USA, is linked to group that opposed PM Modi’s US visit and funded by Neville Roy Singham,...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com