Turkey’s Maoist terror group called Türkiye Komünist Partisi-Marksist Leninist (TKP-ML) paid tribute to the dreaded Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju. The General Secretary of the Maoist Party was killed along with 26 naxals by the Indian security forces during an anti-naxal operation on 21st May in the forests of Abujhmad in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

“We send our condolences to all the workers, peasants and laborers of India, especially to the fighters and commanders of our sibling army PLGA. We respect the memory of the immortals and declare our eternal commitment to their struggle,” said the Maoist group in a video message.

TKP-ML, which is fighting the “people’s war” in Turkey, criticised the Indian government, describing it as “fascist Brahmanical Hindutva RSS-BJP Regime” for killing Basavaraju. “The fascist Brahmanical Hindutva RSS-BJP Regime is using fascist terrorism to defend the interests of large mining companies and multinational monopolies. Under the name of operations against Maoist guerrillas, it is massacring indigenous peoples who resist large mining companies and manipulating these operations by presenting everyone they killed as guerrillas,” said a masked Turkish Maoist terrorist reading out a message in the video.

The Maoist group hailed Basavaraju, who was responsible for orchestrating brutal attacks in which several politicians and security persons lost their lives, as a hero of the workers and the peasants. They said, “Throughout his entire life of struggle, Comrade Basavaraju worked for the liberation of the workers and peasants with a consciousness of fire and a will of steel. He dedicated his life to the freedom of the poor people living on the soil of India. He understood the revolution not only as a duty but as a way of life, and he brought the Indian revolution into existence in his own life.”

The Maoist terror group avowed to continue with the “struggle of the masses” and “to leap even further on the illuminated path of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism in the flowing struggle of the masses like a flood. The absolute victory of the People’s War will shine like a star in the skies of South Asia.”

India’s fight against Naxalism

The Indian government has resolved to uproot Naxalism from the country by March 2026. To achieve this end, the government has adopted an aggressive military approach to counter Naxal terrorism which entered its last phase under Operation Kagar which was launched by the government in January 2024.

Under the operation, around 1 lakh para-military troops, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA units, District Reserve Guards DRG), and state police, equipped with modern technology, have been deployed in the left-wing terrorism affected areas to completely uproot the naxal terrorism from its last remaining strongholds. Since the inception of the operation, the security forces have eliminated over 400 naxal terrorists so far while more than 800 Maoists have surrendered.