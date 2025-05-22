Two Israel embassy staffers killed in Washington DC, shooter raised ‘Free Palestine’ slogans before murder

On Wednesday (21st May), two staffers at the embassy of Israel in Washington, DC, were killed near the Jewish Museum. The Israeli authorities described this disturbing incident as an act of anti-Semitic terrorism.

The two Israeli embassy staff members were shot dead, steps away from the Washington Field Office of the FBI. It is being claimed that the shooter was donning a Keffiyah and raised ‘Free Palestine’ slogans before killing the two Israeli embassy staff members, although authorities have not confirmed the same yet.

Breaking: Two Israeli embassy staff were shot and killed outside the DC Jewish Museum—reportedly during an AJC Young Diplomats event.



Eyewitnesses say a man wearing a keffiyeh entered the museum shouting “Free Palestine” around the time of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/b51jyRJMWD — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 22, 2025

Taking to X, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the “senseless” killing of the duo and said, “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

As per the Times of Israel, the shooting incident unfolded when the American Jewish Committee was hosting an event at the Jewish Museum. Reports say that the names of the deceased victims have not been revealed, however, it is confirmed that the two were affiliated with the Israeli diplomatic mission in the United States.

Some reports have identified the shooter as one Elias Rodriguez.

This is a developing story.