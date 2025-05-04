In a tragic incident in Rasulpur village in the Ahar police station area of Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old boy named Shakti Singh lost his life after another boy named Vishesh reportedly hit him with a cricket bat. The victim was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. Tensions flared up in the village due to the horrific nature of the incident.

As per reports, the victim, who was studying in the 12th standard, left around 10 am on Sunday (4th May) to play cricket. During the game, he got into an argument with Vishesh. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical fight, and Vishesh allegedly hit Shakti with his cricket bat. Shakti lost consciousness and fell on the ground. Other boys who were playing cricket with him informed his family about the incident, who took him for treatment, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s uncle, who was working near the ground where he was playing cricket, said that Shakti’s friends came running and told him that Shakti got into a fight. He immediately rushed and reached the spot where he saw Shakti lying on the ground unconscious. He took him to the doctor, where he was declared dead.

On receiving the information about the incident, police forces from nearby police stations reached the village. The victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

As the victim and the attacker belonged to different castes, the incident led to tension between the people of the two castes in the village. In view of this, teams of police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. The culprit is on the run, and the police are looking for him.