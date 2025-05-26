The Uttar Pradesh government plans to invest ₹6,124 crore to build ring roads, bypasses and flyovers throughout the state in an important move to increase road connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. A government spokesperson informed, “With the goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh’, the state government is advancing infrastructure on a large-scale to expand the network of expressways.”

“The plan is to create a gridlock layout to integrate important national highways with expressways, as well as major state highways and roads, to reduce commute time across the state,” the person added.

₹6,124 crore approved for 62 road projects to cut commute times, ease congestion, and strengthen UP’s logistics network. Urban centres and high-density areas prioritised. pic.twitter.com/yWYNqubB1W — Government of UP (@UPGovt) May 26, 2025

An official stated, “Integrating the existing road network through ring roads, flyovers and underpasses is being planned simultaneously to resolve the long-standing issues of traffic jams and congestion within key cities and urban centres.”

The public works department has created a thorough plan outlining the growth of road connectivity for the fiscal year 2025-2026 in response to instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A total of 62 projects have been selected for immediate implementation under the framework.

The road map specified that while implementing civil infrastructure projects, areas with dense populations and high vehicle traffic shall be assigned priority. It will exclude municipalities and councils that are already connected to national routes.

The initiative is designed to enhance connectivity infrastructure while also optimizing traffic management. This would provide safer and more comfortable travel for the urban population who commute in major cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad, among others. Additionally, multiple industrial parks are under progress at various locations throughout the state to promote manufacturing.

Future logistics, warehousing and freight movement industries will also be essential to bolstering the state’s economy and achieving the USD 1 trillion goal, according to an official. The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (UPPWD)-prepared blueprint mentioned that cities with a population of one to ten lakh will be prioritised.