Saturday, May 3, 2025
Uttarakhand govt establishes its own mobile network in Rudraprayag, Char Dham Yatra devotees to get free WiFi under “District Disaster Resource Network”

This network will not only operate continuously in disaster or any dire situation, but it also has the facility of mobile data, voice calling, high quality CCTV visuals and WiFi.

ANI

The Uttarakhand government and administration are constantly making new efforts to make the journey of devotees arriving from the country and abroad on the Chardham Yatra pleasant and smooth.

In this efforts, Uttarkahand governement under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has establish its own mobile network. This network has been named “District Disaster Resource Network”.

This network will not only operate continuously in disaster or any dire situation, but it also has the facility of mobile data, voice calling, high quality CCTV visuals and WiFi.

District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar, Rudraprayag district, took this intiative for the ease of devotees coming to the distrct for Char Dham Yatra.

Under this resource network, devotees are now going to get the facility of free WiFi. Chief Development Officer GS Khati said that to take advantage of WiFi, one has to go to the WiFi setting and register his mobile number, after which an OTP will come on the mobile number, after filling which one can avail the benefit of high speed WiFi for half an hour.

After its successful trial on Saturday, this facility has been dedicated to the devotees. The devotees who reached Baba’s darshan expressed happiness over this and thanked the government and the district administration for this.

Rudraprayag has become the first district in the country to have its own separate and complete mobile network. During the disaster on the Kedarnath footpath in July 2024, when other mobile networks had completely stopped working, this network became a lifeline for travelers, laborers and rescue teams. With this, people stranded on the way contacted their homes and it also helped immensely in relief and rescue operations.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. On May 2 the doors of Kedarnath were opened.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached in Kedarnath on May 2 and distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises.

He emphasised that the government has managed to ensure a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements so that they don’t face any problems.

“Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April…On May 4, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements”, CM Dhami said.

The doors of Shri Badrinath temple are scheduled to open on May 4. So far, over 22 lakh pilgrims have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp for the sacred journey.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

