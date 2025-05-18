On 18th May, associate professor at Haryana’s Ashoka University, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women officers in the armed forces and for promoting communal disharmony. The controversy erupted after he questioned the press briefing by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor.

In his comments, he called their representation of the armed forces “optics and hypocrisy” unless reflected through so-called real justice for “marginalised” citizens, pointing towards Muslims living in India. He used the women officers for his propaganda to set a narrative that Muslims, who are the second-largest contributors to the population, are somehow oppressed in India.

The Haryana State Women’s Commission issued a notice to him on 12th May, stating that his posts disparaged women in uniform and misrepresented the armed forces by invoking words like “genocide” and “dehumanisation”. The panel accused Mahmudabad of attributing communal motives to the state and armed forces, thus disturbing internal peace.

Mahmudabad took to X to defend his remarks, claiming his statement was misinterpreted and was not misogynistic. He claimed to have applauded the choice of women officers and called on right-wing supporters to extend equal concern towards common Indian Muslims. Terming the notice “a new form of censorship,” he questioned the Commission’s jurisdiction and dismissed the allegations.

Ashoka University swiftly distanced itself from the remarks, reiterating its support for India’s armed forces and clarifying that the professor’s views were his own.

This is not the first time Ashoka University has come under the radar for anti-India, anti-Hindu or anti-social activities or remarks.

Pro-Palestine placards at convocation

In May 2024, students of Ashoka University displayed pro-Palestine placards during their convocation ceremony. A video of the ceremony went viral on social media platforms showing students dressed for receiving their degrees holding placards that read “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide” above their heads. Notably, the student union of Ashoka University (Ashoka University Student Government or AUSG) were demanding to cut ties with Israel-based Tel Aviv University.

Ashoka University students displayed pro-Palestine placards during the graduation ceremony, including posters that read: “Free Palestine”, “Stop genocide” and “cut ties now.”



The students have been protesting Ashoka’s collaboration with Israeli institutions.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/VuV5OYvWr4 — Maktoob (@MaktoobMedia) June 30, 2024

Anti-Brahmin slogans at campus

In March 2024, the students of Ashoka University raised Hinduphobic slogans “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad” inside the University premises. Videos of the students raising slogans like “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad” went viral on social media. Apart from abusing Brahmin and Baniya communities, they raised slogans including “Jai Bheem-Jai Meem” and “Jai Savitri-Jai Fatima”. They also demanded caste census and reservation at Ashoka.

Anti-Israel protests

In February 2024, AUSG (AU Student Government) issued a statement condemning the military action of Israel in Gaza and “demanded” the “genocide” in Gaza must stop. The post on social media described the horrifying terror attack on 7th October by Hamas terrorists in Israeli territory as “events taking place on 7th of October 2023”. There was no mention of 1,300 Israeli and foreign nationals being murdered, women being raped and hostages being taken to Gaza. All the atrocities of Hamas were thrown under the rug very conveniently.

Fake claims of EVM manipulation

Not only students, but the professors of the University have faced backlash for their irresponsible research work and behaviour. In August 2023, Professor Sabyasachi Das’s research paper claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did election manipulation went viral on social media after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor amplified it. The research was full of flaws and following the scrutiny faced over the research paper, Das resigned from his post. Interestingly, AUSG came out in support and claimed the research work done by professors at the University is “cutting-edge”.

False claims about portrait of Netaji at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In November 2021, professor Neelanjan Ircar of Ashoka University made false claims that the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan was that of Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. Sircar used the narrative to mock Bhagwan Ram under the pretext of criticising the BJP. Sircar, who works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the university, in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “Totally amazing! This isn’t Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, it’s a picture of famous Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee playing Netaji in a movie. “

While his tweet, until this part reeked only of falsehood, he then decided to take a jibe at Hindu beliefs. “And this after yelling ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a Netaji event. The bankruptcy of political appropriation of independence-era leaders,” the faculty member of Ashoka University added.

The arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad is just the latest in a long list of problems coming out of Ashoka University. From students holding pro Hamas and pro Palestine placards at their convocation, to shouting anti Brahmin slogans on campus, the university seems to be turning into a space for anti Hindu, anti India and divisive ideas. Whether it was a professor spreading false claims about election results, another mocking Netaji’s portrait, or now this case where women officers were dragged into a communal narrative, these are not isolated cases. There is a clear pattern, and it cannot be brushed aside as free speech anymore. The real question is, what is Ashoka University doing to stop this growing wave of propaganda in the name of education?