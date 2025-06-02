In Bihar’s Bettiah, pieces of the skeleton of an 18-year-old boy named Amit Kumar were recovered months after he went missing. Amit Kumar Mahato was allegedly kidnapped by the accused Raju Mian and his father Mohammad Phool Mian from Sansariya village in March this year. The motive of the brutal murder is reported to be pertaining to a love affair.

The deceased victim’s skeleton was only recovered on 31st May from the banks of Chandravat River, Bairia police station area, while he was missing since 27th March 2025. The victim’s family identified the mortal remains from the belt around his waist, and the clothes. The deceased victim worked at a hotel in Muzaffarpur and came to his native village seven days before his kidnapping.

The matter pertains to the Mufassil Police Station precinct. After the recovery of the skeleton, the deceased victim’s family made several serious allegations against the Mufassil police station in-charge Abhiram Singh and the investigating officer of the case Satish Kumar, including negligence. In this case, the SP has taken action against both the police officers.

Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep said that the inspector has been suspended, while the station in-charge has been called back to the police line. The entire saga starts on March 27, when Amit Kumar (18), son of Lalan Mahato, resident of Sansaraiya Ward 41 of Mufassil police station area, went missing.

On March 30, 2025, Amit Kumar’s family had lodged a missing person complaint at Mufassil Police Station. While investigation was launched in this case, however, the police failed to trace the victim and his abductors.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Raju Mian, resident of Sun Saraiya and Raju’s father Phool Mohammad Mian. The police have sent the remains of the deceased victim for DNA testing.

The deceased victim’s mother Ramavati Devi and sister Anisha Devi have alleged that on the evening of 27th March, Raju Mian had called Amit from home. After that, the victim did not return. After the victim’s family raised suspicion that Amit might have been murdered, the police arrested both the suspects. Reports say that Raju Mian and Amit Kumar were friends. Amit’s mobile phone was switched off from the evening of that day.

The incident sparked outrage in Sansariya village, who staged a blockade at the Bettiah-Gopalganj road. The protest ended only after the SDPO Vivek Deep gave assurance. In addition to arresting Raju Mian and Mohammad Phool, the poice has taken two others in custody.