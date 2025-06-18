The Central government has introduced FASTag-based Annual Passes, effective from August 15, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday. The passes for non-commercial vehicles is meant to enable ‘seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.’

Talking about the introduction of the annual passes, priced at Rs 3,000, Gadkari said that the passes will be valid for one year of activation or 200 trips, whichever comes earlier.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips–whichever comes first–this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans,” Gadkari said in a post on X.

The Union Minister said that the introduction of passes is regarding the concerns raised regarding toll plazas, and this method will help simplify toll payments.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” Gadkari added.

A dedicated link for the activation and renewal of annual passes will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and MoRTH.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag was first introduced in 2014. The tag uses RFID technology to enable cashless toll payments and aims to reduce congestion and improve efficiency at toll plazas.

Earlier on April 18, the Road Transport ministry highlighted that they are going to implement ‘ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System’ at select toll plazas too.

The advanced tolling system will combine ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition’ (ANPR) technology, which will identify vehicles by reading their number plates, and the existing ‘FASTag system’ that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction, according to an official statement from the ministry.

Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag Readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas. In case of non-compliance, E-Notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN-related penalties.

