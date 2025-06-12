CNN News18 on Thursday issued an apology for one its anchor’s shocking remarks claiming human sacrifice at Kamakhya Mandir and linking the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case with the same. The channel called it a complete error of judgment, saying that had no intention whatsoever.

CNN News18 posted on X, “In one of the shows aired yesterday, in the context of Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, CNN News18 anchor referred erroneously to ‘human sacrifice’ at the holy Kamakhya Temple in Assam. This was a complete error of judgment. We had no intention whatsoever. We apologize profusely to anyone whose religious sentiments are hurt after these comments. Further, we have deleted any reference to such a clip from all our platforms. We deeply regret these comments and apologise profusely for the same.”

The controversial remarks were made by anchor Akanksha Swarup while talking to Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister Shrasti Raghuwanshi on air on Wednesday. While talking to her, Shrasti Raghuwanshi claimed that it can be a case of human sacrifice also, as the honeymoon couple had visited Kamakhya Mandir in Guwahati before going to Meghalaya, where Raja was killed by his wife Sonam with the help of three aides from Madhya Pradesh.

Akanksha Swarup said, “It has been said that it can be a case of human sacrifice. We have talked to Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, who said that this can be called a human sacrifice because he was stabbed from behind and he was also had a garland on him. And Because they had visited Kamakhya, where human sacrifice takes places or sacrifices are made.”

Absolutely shocking & deeply offensive!



Anchor @akankshaswarups, while sitting in the studio of @CNNnews18, has casually and falsely claimed that human sacrifices are part of rituals at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam. This is not just a blatant lie but a…



— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 12, 2025

The anchor then asked, “So do these things raise a suspicion that this can be a tantric murder?” Responding to this leading question, Raja’s sister said that she can’t say anything on this, but added that she knows that human sacrifice takes place at Kamakhya.

This is a completely false claim planted by CNN News18 anchor Akanksha Swarup, because no human sacrifice takes place at Kamakhya. Yes, animal sacrifice does takes place at the Shakti Peeth, where various animals and birds are sacrificed during Durga Puja.

Obviously, human sacrifice is a crime and is not allowed anywhere in India. Therefore, the anchor’s claim that this regularly takes place at Kamakhya has triggered an outrage in Assam.