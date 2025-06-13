As Israel launched a massive attack on military sites in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran to accept a deal of face the consequences. He said that Israel has American weapons which are best in the world, and claimed that Israel’s next planned attack will be even more brutal.

Saying “just do it, before it is too late,” Trump said that Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left.

In a post on his Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he gave Iran several chances to make a deal, but they couldn’t get it done. He said that he had warned that the attack will be much worse than they anticipated, but certain Iranian hardliners rejected a deal. Trump added that such hardliners are dead now.

He said, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

The US president said that it will only get worse, adding that the next already planned attacks being even more brutal. However, he said that there is time to stop the Israeli attack, and for that Iran has to make a deal. He said, “There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

Donald Trump added in the Truth post, “No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”