Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDonald Trump tells Iran to make a nuclear deal “before there is nothing left”,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Donald Trump tells Iran to make a nuclear deal “before there is nothing left”, says Israel’s next planned attack will be even more brutal

Saying “just do it, before it is too late,” Trump said that Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left.

OpIndia Staff

As Israel launched a massive attack on military sites in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran to accept a deal of face the consequences. He said that Israel has American weapons which are best in the world, and claimed that Israel’s next planned attack will be even more brutal.

Saying “just do it, before it is too late,” Trump said that Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left.

In a post on his Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he gave Iran several chances to make a deal, but they couldn’t get it done. He said that he had warned that the attack will be much worse than they anticipated, but certain Iranian hardliners rejected a deal. Trump added that such hardliners are dead now.

He said, “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

The US president said that it will only get worse, adding that the next already planned attacks being even more brutal. However, he said that there is time to stop the Israeli attack, and for that Iran has to make a deal. He said, “There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

Donald Trump added in the Truth post, “No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Locals line up to donate blood in true ‘Amdavadi spirit’, Vantara sends doctors, RSS organises seva after the Ahmedabad plane crash

OpIndia Staff -

The Print journalist Amana Begum Ansar blames Raja Raghuvanshi murder solely on caste even before motive is known, ignores stark socio-economic realities

Shraddha Pandey -

When 240 lives aren’t enough: How for ‘woke liberals’, the victimhood priority still goes to ‘Muslims’. Read about the Left’s moral collapse over Ahmedabad...

Jinit Jain -

Supreme Court orders release of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested by Andhra Police after a panellist on his show called Amaravati the...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC orders arrest of sister ship to recover cost of raw cashew nuts carried by MSC Elsa-3 that had sunk near Kerala coast

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court commutes death sentence of man who stabbed ex-girlfriend 45 times, cites ‘rarest of the rare’ doctrine: Here is why such verdicts...

OpIndia Staff -

Inside ‘Operation Rising Lion’: Israel launches pre-emptive strike against Iran, neutralises top commanders to foil nuclear threat, Ali Khamenei vows revenge

Shraddha Pandey -

As India is considering Russian fifth generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, here’s why buying American F-35 instead of Su-57 makes no sense for India

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi HC denies bail to separatist leader Shabir Shah, says overwhelming evidence against him appears to be true and indulgence in unlawful activities can’t...

ANI -

While Muhammad Yunus ignored Indian Govt’s concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, now he seeks PM Modi’s help to silence ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com