What is the Nepal-Patanjali land deal in which 93 people including ex-Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal have been booked for corruption

According to the CIAA, in 2010, Madhav Nepal allowed Patanjali Yogpeeth acquired 815 ropani (41.5 hectares) in Kavrepalanchok, exceeding legal limits. The land, meant for herb farming and a hospital, was allegedly resold at inflated rates to Kashthamandap Business Homes Pvt Ltd.

OpIndia Staff
Former Nepal PM Madhav Nepal charged with corruption in Patanjali land deal
Madhav Kumar Nepal faces corruption charges over Patanjali land deal in Kavrepalanchok district (Image: My Republica)

On 5th June, the anti-corruption watchdog of Nepal filed charges against former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and 92 others, including former ministers and bureaucrats, over a controversial land acquisition deal involving Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal. This is the first time a former head of government in Nepal has been formally accused in a corruption case.

Allegations over land purchase during Madhav Nepal’s tenure

According to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), in 2010, under Madhav Nepal’s leadership, the cabinet allowed Patanjali Yogpeeth to acquire 815 ropani of land, which is equal to 41.5 hectares, in Kavrepalanchok district. The land pocket exceeded legal limits. The land was intended for medicinal herb farming and hospital construction. However, it was allegedly sold at inflated prices to another firm, Kashthamandap Business Homes Pvt Ltd. The CIAA has claimed that the deal was in violation of Nepal’s land ceiling laws.

According to the investigation, 593 ropani were actually acquired, out of which 353 ropani 15 aana of land was sold. The transaction allegedly resulted in a loss of NPR 18.58 crore, or Rs 13 crore, to the state.

Prominent names among 93 accused

The chargesheet has been filed at the Special Court in Kathmandu. It includes notable figures such as former law minister Prem Bahadur Singh, former land reform minister Dambar Shrestha, and former chief secretary Madhav Prasad Ghimire. Patanjali’s Nepal chief Shaligram Singh has also been named in the chargesheet as an accused.

The CIAA has demanded that Madhav Nepal pay NPR 18.58 crore in damages. If convicted under the Corruption Prevention Act, 2002, he could face up to 17 years of imprisonment.

Former PM Madhav Nepal denies allegations

Responding to the charges, Madhav Nepal said, “I have not done anything illegal nor indulged in any corruption concerning the Patanjali land deal causing any loss to the state.” Madhav’s party, the CPN (Unified Socialist), called the charges a “political vendetta” against a sitting opposition leader.

The CIAA also stated that Dambar Shrestha, the then land reform minister, moved the proposal to allow the land exemption under direct instructions from Prime Minister Nepal.

Patanjali denies wrongdoing, calls allegations political

Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali strongly denied any wrongdoing. In a statement to Reuters, Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala said, “Patanjali has not acquired any government land. It is unfair to drag our name in local political vendetta actions and proceedings.” The company insisted that all land transactions were carried out privately and in full accordance with Nepalese laws.

Court proceedings to begin soon

A formal notice has been issued by the court to Madhav Nepal. He has to appear before the bench in 15 days. A hearing date will be scheduled thereafter. Among the 93 named, some individuals are reported to be deceased, but the case continues to draw major attention in Nepal as it will be a test of political and legal accountability in the country.

