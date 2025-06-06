Speaking at an event of Jain community, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the conferment of minority status on the Jain community was a conspiracy to create factions within the Sanatan Dharma. Questioning the previous Congress government for declaring the Jain community as a minority, Advocate Jain said that the community makes a significant contribution in India’s GDP and does not require a minority status. He said that the Jain community is an integral part of the Sanatan Dharma.

Jain said that the rights of minority in the country have become synonymous with Muslim rights in the country, adding that the rights of other minority communities are neglected. He said that the Muslim community enjoys the benefits all the government schemes for minority communities, which currently amount to ₹32,00 crore, while only a negligible amount goes towards the welfare of Jain community.

“On what basis were the people of Jain community declared a minority in 2013? The Central Government is running a scheme of Rs 3200 crores for minorities, all of which is being given to the Muslim community and the minority status given to the Jain community is so that we can be separated from the Sanatan society. Therefore, the demand should be raised to end the minority status of the Jain community, we are not a minority but an integral part of this mainstream,” Jain wrote on X on Friday (6th June).

किस आधार पर जैन समाज के लोगों को 2013 में 'माइनॉरिटी' घोषित कर दिया गया। केंद्र सरकार जो 'माइनॉरिटीज' के लिए 3200 करोड़ की योजना चला रही है वो सारा का सारा पैसा मुस्लिम समाज को दिया जा रहा है और जैन समाज को दिया गया 'माइनॉरिटी' का दर्जा ताकि हमको सनातन समाज से बांटा जा सके। इसलिए… pic.twitter.com/5oi9kl8cXh — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) June 6, 2025

The word ‘secularism’ was addded in the Constitution without discussion: Jain

Pointing out the disparity in the treatment the Muslim Community and other communities in the country, Jain said that while the so much discussion is happening around the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and a Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed to discuss the Act, no discussion was held at all when the word ‘secularism’ was introduced in the Constitution.

“Today the Wakf Act is being discussed; a joint parliamentary committee was also formed for it, but when the principle of ‘secularism’ was added in the preamble of the constitution by the 42nd amendment, then why was this issue not discussed?” Jain questioned.

• आज वक़्फ़ एक्ट पर चर्चा हो रही है, उसके लिए संयुक्त संसदीय समिति भी बनाई गई मगर जब 'सेक्युलरिज्म' का सिद्धांत संविधान की प्रस्तावना में 42वां संशोधन करके डाल दिया गया तब इस बात पर चर्चा क्यों नहीं की गई ?



• किस आधार पर जैन समाज के लोगों को माइनॉरिटी घोषित कर दिया गया ?



जैन… pic.twitter.com/3QLJD9X7kI — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) June 5, 2025

Supreme Court gives preferential treatment to the Muslim community: Jain

Advocate Jain questioned the judiciary for giving preferential treatment to the Muslim community. He said that a judge of the Supreme Court recently claimed that most incidents of hate speech happen against the minority community, wherein by minority community the judge meant the Muslim community exclusively.

Jain asked why the judiciary fails to take suo moto congnizance of crimes committed against other minority or majority communities. “When a Jain Muni was brutally murdered in Karnataka, why did the Supreme Court not take suo motu cognizance? When incidents of love jihad are happening in the country, why is it not taken into account that this is ethnic cleansing?” Jain asked

आज जब आप और हम अपनी आवाज उठाते हैं तो हमारी आवाज को 'सेक्युलरिज्म' के झूठे सिद्धांत के आधार पर दबा दिया जाता है। आज यह सवाल उठना चाहिए कि :



• जब कर्नाटक में जैन मुनि की निर्मम हत्या की गई तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्वतः संज्ञान क्यों नहीं लिया?

⁠

• ⁠देश में लव जिहाद की घटनाएं हो… pic.twitter.com/jxitdpDH4e — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) June 5, 2025

Advocate Jain said that the voices of the majority community are suppressed by misusing the “bogus” and “imposed” principle of secularism.