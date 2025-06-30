A CCTV clip has emerged in the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case, verifying crucial facts of the survivor’s complaint.

The video, according to reports, depicts the 24-year-old law student being dragged from the college gate into the campus against her will by two of the accused.

The movement of the prime accused Manojit Mishra, the two other accused, the security guard, and the victim is also seen on the footage, according to Kolkata Police sources.

Officials stated that the footage is being closely analysed by the officials now. A 90-second video has also been found showing the assault on the accused’s phone and is being checked by the experts.

Four arrests have been made so far

The crime was committed on Wednesday, 25th june in the guard room of the college situated in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

According to the complaint of the survivor, she was gangraped by Manojit Mishra, a senior student and a student leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) student wing, when she turned down his proposal of marriage.

Two other students were said to have been present at the time of the crime and recorded the act so that they could blackmail her later. The survivor had visited the campus to fill up an exam form and was taken to the guard’s room against her will.

She lodged a police complaint on Thursday, 26th June, a day after the incident.

Four individuals have been arrested so far in relation to the case: Mishra, students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed, and the security guard Pinaki Banerjee who allegedly let the act occur and failed to assist the woman.

Police recreate crime scene

A medical check-up of the survivor has established gangrape. Physicians identified evidence of forceful penetration, bites, and scratch marks on her body.

The survivor was taken by the police to the college on Saturday to reenact the timeline of events. Investigation is now being carried out by a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an officer of assistant commissioner rank.

In another development, BJP president JP Nadda has formed a four-member committee which will visit the state to investigate the matter and submit its findings, the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

TMC under fire for party leaders’ remarks

The case has caused huge public outrage and political unrest in West Bengal. Controversial remarks by top TMC leaders have fuelled the fire.

MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked, “If a friend rapes a friend, what can be done? Will police be in schools?” MLA Madan Mitra seemed to blame the survivor, remarking, “If that girl hadn’t gone there, this incident wouldn’t have happened.”

These comments have been universally condemned, including by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who stated, “Misogyny in India transcends party lines. What makes us different is that we strongly condemn such repulsive remarks whoever utters them.”

Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them. https://t.co/2AQ59fQK4w — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 28, 2025

The case has not only thrown serious questions on the safety of women but has also brought to light internal fissures within the ruling party, mere months before the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.