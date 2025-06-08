Sunday, June 8, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Canadian investigative journalist assaulted by Khalistan supporters in Vancouver, warns of rising extremism

Bezirgan said that while the movement does not represent the larger Sikh community, it has increasingly resorted to vandalism, intimidation, and violent rhetoric.

OpIndia Staff
Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan assaulted by Khalistan supporters during rally in Vancouver
Mocha Bezirgan assaulted by Khalistan supporters during Vancouver rally, raises alarm over extremist threats and political complicity (Image: Left - Pro-Khalistani element who attacked the journalist / Right - Mocha Bezirgan / Screenshots from video shared by Bezirgan)

On 8th June (local time), independent Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan was assaulted, threatened, and had his phone snatched by pro-Khalistani elements while covering a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia. Bezirgan is known for his sharp coverage of Khalistani elements in Canada. He took to social media platform X to narrate his ordeal and later spoke to ANI about the incident. While speaking to the news agency, he called it “thuggery” and a direct attack on press freedom.

In his post on X, he wrote, “Today in Vancouver at a Khalistan rally, a foreign activist who has been doxing my whereabouts approached me for an “interview.” But he refused to keep his distance from my face and began making threats of violence if I were to touch him. I kept walking away from him but his harassing behavior wouldn’t stop. He grabbed my phone out of my hand and continued his harassing behavior even after a police warning. He is a foreign activist from Britain and self admittedly not a Canadian citizen, interfering with my ability to do my job as a citizen journalist covering a topic concerning Canadians and the upcoming G7 meeting in Alberta.”

‘Still shaking’ – Bezirgan recounts incident

In a telephonic interview with ANI, Bezirgan said, “It just happened two hours ago and I am still shaking.” He added, “They acted like thugs, crowding in on me, grabbing my phone, trying to stop me recording.” He had been covering a rally organised by pro-Khalistani elements in downtown Vancouver when the incident occurred.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I’ve been surrounded by a group of Khalistanis who grabbed my phone out of my hand and threatened me. Naturally I’m a bit shaken but not deterred.” He reiterated that such intimidation tactics are now routine at Khalistani gatherings.

In another post, he wrote, ““What’s up now bro!?” Here’s the view from my main camera of two Khalistani thugs blocking my exit as I try to get away from a serial harasser who can’t keep his distance from me. These intimidation tactics won’t stop me or influence my editorial independence.”

Rising extremism and political patronage

Bezirgan said that while the movement does not represent the larger Sikh community, it has increasingly resorted to vandalism, intimidation, and violent rhetoric. He said, “This is a movement headed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). They mobilise the same people through local Gurdwaras for protests in Ontario, British Columbia, the US, UK, and even New Zealand.”

He further warned that organisations including the World Sikh Organisation (WSO) offer political cover within Canada. He said, “Their executives include current and former MPs and ministers, who have spread influence across Canadian institutions.”

Canadian leaders under scrutiny

Bezirgan criticised political figures across party lines as they failed to condemn these violent extremist groups. He added, “Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, the NDP, and some Liberal MPs recently attended a Nagar Kirtan in Surrey, BC, which had significant Khalistani influence. They shared the stage with Santokh Singh Kelha, a convicted conspirator in an airline bombing.”

He also condemned the glorification of political violence and noted that pro-Khalistani groups openly celebrate the assassins of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. He added, “They say they are the descendants of her killers and are openly discussing ambushing and killing Prime Minister Modi. This is not just free speech, it is incitement.”

Bezirgan urges political accountability

He highlighted the Canadian media’s silence and the state’s inaction and said, “It is disturbing that politicians continue to associate with such extremists despite their violent history. As a citizen, I expect my representatives to distance themselves from such individuals.”

Bezirgan stressed that ignoring the problem would further embolden extremist elements and worsen Indo-Canadian ties. He pointed out that this was not the first time he had been attacked by pro-Khalistani elements. In a March 2024 protest in Edmonton, Alberta, he was attacked outside the High Commission of India.

PM Modi to attend G7 summit despite tensions

The assault on Bezirgan came days before the G7 summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to represent India. PM Modi confirmed on 6th June that he would be participating in the summit following an invitation from Canadian PM Mark Carney during a telephonic exchange.

Notably, Khalistani elements, including Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, have warned of plans to ambush PM Modi during his visit to Canada, raising serious concerns about the security of the Indian Prime Minister in a country where such elements are provided shelter.

