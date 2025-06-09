The remaining weeks of June and the month of July may usher in dramatic and unprecedented political developments in Bangladesh. Muhammad Yunus is swiftly advancing his agenda of establishing himself as an oppressive ‘Sultan’ of a so-called ‘Second Republic’ by nullifying the nation’s existing 1972 Constitution.

Central to this transformation is the impending “July Declaration”, which, if enacted, would effectively convert Yunus’s “interim government” into a “revolutionary government”.

Once the Constitution is scrapped, Yunus will acquire unchecked authority to dismiss President Muhammad Shahabuddin and Army Chief General Waker Uz Zaman, replacing the Bangladesh Armed Forces with his envisioned “Islamic Revolutionary Army” (IRA).

Bangladesh could thus be hurled into the dark abyss of a radical Islamic Caliphate – far more oppressive than Khomeini’s Iran, Pakistan’s militarized Islamism, or Erdoğan’s autocratic Turkey.

Yunus has already hinted at this ominous transformation, claiming that his regime is working on a comprehensive ‘July Charter’ – a set of reform proposals allegedly agreed upon by all political parties – that will be presented to the nation. According to him, this charter will lay the foundation for a “welfare-oriented state”, and signatories will pledge to implement its radical reforms.

Yet only months earlier, in December 2024, Yunus’s press office vehemently denied any association with the July Declaration, calling it a “private initiative unrelated to the interim government”. This deliberate obfuscation was likely a strategic maneuver to avoid early scrutiny while preparing the ground for a sweeping power grab.

Prominent leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) – a core ally of Yunus -have been more candid. Hasnat Abdullah described the July Declaration as an instrument to render the Awami League irrelevant, comparing it to Nazi forces, and marking the “burial of the Mujibist 1972 Constitution”. Another NCP leader, Sarzis Alam, stated that the declaration would serve as a “guideline for future governance” and “reflect the hopes and aspirations of all Bangladeshis”.

The truth is far more sinister.

Leaders of NCP, along with the Anti-Discrimination Student’s Movement and other jihadist-aligned entities involved in the anti-Hasina coup that claimed hundreds of lives – including law enforcement officers, Awami League supporters, and religious minorities – are now pushing for the July Declaration to be passed before the next general election. They fear that if a future elected government comes to power, Yunus and his Islamist cabal could be tried for high treason and crimes against humanity.

These fears gained traction following the February 12, 2025 report by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), which in Chapter 6 documents shocking details of lynchings, targeted assassinations, and brutal violence committed by jihadist groups. The report confirms that extremist factions, operating in close coordination with Yunus, carried out violent campaigns to paralyze the state and stage a political takeover.

Following the release of the report, Yunus’s regime deliberately suppressed the damning Chapter 6 while cherry-picking portions that criticized the previous Awami League government. Backed by enormous financial resources, Yunus launched a coordinated media and public relations blitz – domestically and internationally – framing his administration as a beacon of justice while concealing its own crimes.

Despite persistent denials, mounting evidence confirms that the July Declaration is part of a meticulously orchestrated plan involving Yunus and his powerful backers – most notably elements within the US Deep State and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Their objective is to use Yunus as a proxy to destabilize Bangladesh, dismantle democratic institutions, and gain full control over the country’s strategic and geopolitical assets.

Yunus knows full well that neither he nor his Islamist partners enjoy significant public support – barely 5 percent at best. Holding a free and fair election would be suicidal, as the Awami League or the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would easily secure a landslide victory. Having already banned the Awami League from elections, Yunus now seeks to marginalize BNP as well, enabling a sham election that will grant him and his Islamist allies illegitimate power through deceitful manipulation.

In this endeavor, Yunus is attempting to use the United Nations as a key enabler. During a recent meeting, UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis expressed “unwavering solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process” and shockingly supported the Awami League ban, claiming that “inclusive elections” are possible without the party that commands over 45 million of the 120 million registered voters. Her statement amounts to an implicit endorsement of the authoritarian regime and its jihadist backers.

Even more disturbingly, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, admitted during a BBC interview that the UN discouraged the Bangladesh Army from intervening during the July–August 2024 protests, which were, in fact, coordinated by jihadist factions. Türk confessed that the UN warned Bangladesh’s armed forces that participation in peacekeeping missions would be jeopardized if they intervened. This emboldened the coup plotters and helped Yunus topple the legitimate government of Sheikh Hasina.

These revelations raise grave questions about Türk’s connections to controversial figures such as Muhammad Yunus and George Soros, and whether key UN officials have been complicit in the destabilization of Bangladesh. The world must now ask: Has the UN abandoned its mission to uphold human rights and instead become a facilitator of regime change at the hands of radical Islamists?

As the crisis deepens, Yunus is preparing to depart for the United Kingdom to receive the so-called “King Charles Harmony Award” from a British monarchy plagued by corruption and scandals. Local media-manipulated by Yunus’s propaganda wing – have been instructed to promote this event as a “moment of national pride” and exaggerate the award’s significance.

However, political observers in Dhaka view this trip with suspicion. They believe Yunus may orchestrate the declaration of the “Second Republic” while abroad, anointing himself as its President and replacing senior military figures with loyalists drawn from Jamaat-e-Islami, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and other jihadist groups – including Ansar al-Islam, the Al-Qaeda franchise operating in Bangladesh. This coup by proxy could see the formal declaration of Bangladesh as an “Islamic Republic” or even a “Caliphate”, granting Yunus unchecked power to indefinitely suspend elections and form a so-called Revolutionary Government.

To garner support from the potential Trump administration in the US, Yunus reportedly plans to lease out the strategically vital Chittagong Port to DP World – a company allegedly linked to the CIA – and offer additional concessions including a transit corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine State and US military base at the St Martin’s Island. He may also covertly hand over control of Lalmonirhat Airport and the Bangladesh Ordnance Factory to the US via intermediaries in the Pakistani or Turkish military, posing a severe security threat to neighboring India.

In this perilous hour, the onus lies with the Bangladesh Armed Forces and General Waker Uz Zaman. The only viable path to preserving Bangladesh’s sovereignty and democratic character is to take immediate, decisive action against Muhammad Yunus and his jihadist collaborators. If the military fails to act, Bangladesh will descend into a vortex of radicalization, serving as a battleground for proxy wars orchestrated by foreign powers and Islamist terror groups. The time for hesitation is over – the survival of the nation depends on bold leadership, patriotic resolve, and an unwavering commitment to defend the republic from the looming shadow of tyranny.