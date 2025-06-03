Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide has strongly refuted a report by local news outlet Mid-day, which claimed that the city’s metro infrastructure was resorting to “cheap tarpaulin rain fixes” to protect its stations during the monsoon. Taking to social media platform X, Bhide clarified that the use of temporary rainproof covers is a standard practice at under-construction sites in Mumbai to facilitate uninterrupted and safe work during the monsoon season.

The controversy erupted after Mid-day published an article titled “Rs 37,000 crore Mumbai metro line 3 gets cheap tarpaulin rain fix,” pointing to the use of temporary waterproofing measures at a few Metro Line 3 stations, including Acharya Atre Chowk and BKC. The article implied that such measures were indicative of poor planning and a lack of preparedness for Mumbai’s notorious rains.

In a series of detailed posts on X, Bhide addressed the claims head-on.

“Some entry exits of @MumbaiMetro3 which are under construction are covered with rainproof material as part of the usual practice being followed by under construction sites during monsoon season of Mumbai so that the construction activity safely continues even during rains,” she posted.

Picture here is of BKC Stn Entry Exit connecting to upcoming Line 2B which is under construction. It is temporarily covered to avoid rain water ingress during this monsoon. The glass facade work is in progress inside the Entry Exit after that covering will be removed. — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) June 3, 2025

She further clarified that the specific image cited in the report was of the BKC station’s Entry/Exit point connecting to the upcoming Metro Line 2B, which is still under construction. “It is temporarily covered to avoid rain water ingress during this monsoon. The glass facade work is in progress inside the Entry Exit—after that, the covering will be removed,” she added.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the site, Bhide stated that this particular entry/exit will eventually provide “paid-to-paid connectivity” between Metro Lines 2 and 3. This connectivity will allow commuters from Dahisar and Andheri via Line 2 to seamlessly transfer to Line 3 and travel towards key city destinations such as Siddhivinayak, Mantralaya, and Cuffe Parade.

Bhide concluded her thread with a pointed remark on the complexity and scope of the metro infrastructure project. “Building a completely new mass transit system which can transform the way the city travels is a far more complex process than what one can imagine. However, be rest assured that it is being ensured with tireless efforts and meticulousness,” she wrote.

The Mid-day article had described the MMRCL’s temporary rainproofing steps—including the use of plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and bund walls—as “roadside repair-like” measures and questioned the project’s monsoon readiness, especially in light of the recent water ingress incident at the Acharya Atre Chowk station. However, Bhide’s clarification drew attention to the difference between operational stations and areas still under construction, urging the public to avoid alarmist interpretations.

Industry experts and infrastructure observers have echoed Bhide’s clarification, noting that the use of temporary waterproofing is a widely accepted measure in construction projects during the rainy season, especially in a city like Mumbai with heavy and unpredictable monsoon patterns.

As Metro Line 3 continues to inch toward full-scale operation, MMRCL faces not only engineering challenges but also growing scrutiny from both media and the public. However, Bhide’s prompt and detailed response demonstrates the agency’s commitment to transparency and project integrity.