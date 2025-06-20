New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani funded by anti-India, anti-Hindu lobby of Council on American-Islamic Relations- Read details

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’, lying about 2002 Gujarat riots, to repeatedly making Hinduphobic commentary, Mamdani is doing everything it takes to garner support of the anti-India elements in the United States and win the elections. Predictably, Zohran Mamdani has managed to garner support of anti-India and anti-Hindu lobby of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Islamist outfit CAIR has contributed $100,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs, the largest Parliamentary Action Committee (PAC) backing Zohran Mamdani. The campaign records show that CAIR, through its Unity & Justice Fund, gave ‘gift’ to Mamdani in two instalments. A $25,000 gift on 30th May and a $75,000 donation on 16th June 2025.

Unsurprisingly, while Zohran Mamdani is projecting himself as a ‘progressive’ Muslim leader, he is taking support from antisemitic entities like CAIR, suggests that beyond the façade of a ‘progressive’ and ‘moderate’ Muslim candidate fighting for social justice and cutting costs, Mamdani is anti-India, anti-Hindu and anti-Israel Islamist.

Recently, Mamdani defended the anti-semitic “Globalise the Intifada” cry, which essentially calls for hatred and violence against Jews across the world. He also refused to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist, a common trait among Islamists and their liberal cheerleaders. Not to forget, CAIR officials were among those who celebrated Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas’s massacre of innocent Israeli civilians on 7th October 2023.

Mamdani, on The Bulwark podcast, says ‘Globalize the Intifada’ chant signifies, to him, a call for Palestinian human rights.



Adds: “The word has been used by the Holocaust Museum when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic — because it’s a word that means struggle.” pic.twitter.com/k2yeiSJpMy — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 17, 2025

Other than CAIR, Anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour contributed $2,500 to the Unity & Justice Fund. End the Occupation, affiliated with the anti-Israel group IfNotNow, contributed $1,000 this week. The Truth Project, a New Jersey-based group that accuses Israel of “genocide,” gave $10,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs on June 9, Free Beacon reported.

Anti-India and anti-Hindu activities of CAIR, IAMC and other anti-Hindu outfits backing Zohran Mamdani

CAIR identifies itself as a Muslim civil rights organisation in the United States that claims to protect ‘civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims’.The fact, however, is that CAIR is an Islamist group that has spoken against India and Hindus on several occasions. The organisation has been vehemently pushing Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu propaganda in India.

In 2022, CAIR released a report titled “Still Suspect: The Impact of Structural Islamophobia”, in which it said that there has been a rise in discrimination against Muslims living in the United States.

In its report, CAIR claimed that it had received 6,720 complaints nationwide last year involving a range of issues, including immigration, travel discrimination, law enforcement, government overreach, hate and bias incidents, custody rights, school incidents, and free speech incidents.

The CAIR claimed that government discrimination and bias continue to have a disproportionate effect on American Muslims and further demonstrate that Islamic communities continue to be viewed with suspicion. The report also listed the impacts of severe structural and interpersonal Islamophobia in the United States.

Ironically, CAIR, which always complains about alleged Islamophobia in the United States, has been aggressively promoting Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu propaganda in India. We are aware of how CAIR had extended support for the extremely Hinduphobic ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva‘ conference.

Not only this, but in December last year, CAIR had reportedly taken offence at the display of the names of the LeT terrorists and scenes from the deadly 26/11 terror attack that were displayed on a mobile billboard truck in New Jersey. While calling the movement of the vehicle ‘deliberate and well co-ordinated’, CAIR criticised the broadcast of 26/11 footage as ‘messages of hate.’ This was despite the fact that the mobile billboard truck did not display anything contentious but the truth.

In January 2022, CAIR launched Hinduphobic propaganda based on a report by alleged journalist Rana Ayyub. In a press release, CAIR demanded the movie theatres not to release Sooryavanshi, a Hindi movie. In the press release, CAIR alleged the movie spreads “disgusting and dangerous” anti-Muslim propaganda inspired by the ‘fascist Hindutva movement.’

The organisation has also called for the release of 49-year-old Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently serving 86 years in prison for attacking US Army and FBI personnel in Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy that CAIR has links with the Palestinian Islamist fundamentalist terror organisation Hamas. Hamas has a long history of violating human rights. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including The European Union, the United States, Canada, Israel, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom etc. No wonder, CAIR is backing a Hamas cheerleader, since the Islamist outfit is itself a Hamas sympathiser.

Interestingly, CAIR is also linked to the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), a Washington-based Islamist outfit which has been involved in anti-India activities and pushing anti-Hindu agenda for many years. In 2021, both CAIR and IAMC campaigned to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

Even during the recent India-Pakistan conflict, IAMC and CAIR condemned India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan Army-backed terror establishments in Pakistan.

The Indian Americal Muslim Council is reported to have links with the banned Islamic terror outfit, Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Besides, the Indian American Muslim Council has ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) through its founder Shaik Ubaid. The IAMC is a Jamat-e-Islami-backed lobbyist organisation claiming to be a rights advocacy group.

In the past, it had reportedly collaborated with and even paid money to various groups in the USA to get India blacklisted by the USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom). IAMC had been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It had also been slapped with the UAPA in 2021. The IAMC often publishes dubious reports and propaganda materials slandering American Hindus and Hindus in India, under pretext of countering ‘Hindu nationalism’.

Interestingly, Zohran Mamdani has also received support, although not financial, from Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), a regime change specialist George Soros-funded anti-Hindu group.

In a recent post, Sunita Vishwanath, who has nothing remotely Hindu about her except her name, said that she “as a Hindu”, stands with Zohran Mamdani as he faced backlash for supporting anti-semitism and his anti-Hindu comments.

As a Hindu, I am deeply chagrined at the attacks on @ZohranKMamdani from some Hindus. We are better than this. #NoToHate pic.twitter.com/511PWQIswH — Sunita Viswanath (@SunitaSunitaV) June 20, 2025

HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA), which, alongside IAMC, had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

Not to forget, Sunita Vishwanath, who was pictured alongside Rahul Gandhi, had tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC). HfHR’s founding member Raju also heads EKTA. It is an associate organization of IAMC. The sole purpose was to have Hindus on the panel to project that the Hindus, in general, were against Hindutva. Interestingly, HfHR ran Facebook ads to promote previous USCIRF reports.

Zohran Mamdani echoing anti-India and anti-Hindu rhetoric IAMC, CAIR and HfHR have longed propagated

For a meteoric rise in Islamo-leftist ecosystem, slandering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most convenient and effective way. In May this year, New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani employed the same tactic and called PM Modi, a “war criminal” during a public forum. He said in context of the 2002 Gujarat Riots which erupted after Islamists burnt a train bogey full of 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya who were burnt alive. Mamdani claimed that Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, helped the slaughter of Muslims and that hardly any Gujarati Muslims are there. This, however, was blatant lie as the Indian Supreme Court already has given clean chit to PM Modi. Moreover, the population of Muslims in Gujarat, forget decreasing, it has only increased over the years.

At the event, titled “New Mayor, New Media”, Mamdani also compared Modi to Israeli PM Netanyahu, saying, “This is someone we should view in the same manner we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal.”

Notably, Mamdani, was born in Uganda to ‘filmmaker’ Mira Nair and ‘author’ Mahmood Mamdani, is known for making derogatory remarks against Indian Hindu leaders, especially PM Modi. In 2020, he called Hindus associated with Modi’s party “fascists” and attacked fellow New York politicians Jenifer Rajkumar and Kevin Thomas for not denouncing Modi. At that time, Rajkumar responded strongly, calling Mamdani’s comments “extreme and divisive,” and urged voters to “reject hate, whether from the far left or far right.”

When Ram Mandir was being built in Ayodhya, he led a rally against it in 2020. While he was speaking at the rally, derogatory remarks against Hindus were being raised behind him. The rally was organised by Khalistani elements.

In 2023 as well, when PM Modi was scheduled to visit New York, he spewed venom against him accusing him for the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Besides, garnering funding and endorsements from Islamist organisations and Hinduphobic and anti-semitic elements, Zohran Mamdani has also found supporters in the Indian Islamo-leftist media cabal. OpIndia reported earlier, however, the Indian leftist media has long been glorifying Mamdani, even as his own anti-Hindu, anti-India and anti-semitic proclivities expose his carefully crafted image of a ‘progressive Muslim’.