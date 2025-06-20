Tuesday, September 16, 2025
‘RJD and Congress keep disrespecting Babasaheb, keep his photo on their feet, but we keep him in our hearts’: PM Modi in Siwan, Bihar

PM Modi was referring to the viral video, where it was seen that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sitting with his legs spread on a chair. He was presented with a portrait of Ambedkar, but he declined, seeming uninterested in touching it. The person who brought the photo was seen placing the photo near Lalu's propped-up feet on a chair to pose for a photograph.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi slams RJD for insulting Ambedkar's photo, images via BJP Bihar

Speaking in Siwan, Bihar, PM Modi today reminded people how RJD and Congress have insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar and his principles throughout their rule.

“They (Congress and RJD) have always played dirty politics where they focus all their energy on promoting their selfish interests and promoting nepotism. They only want to do ‘Vikas’ of their own family members. Babasaheb Ambedkar himself disliked this kind of politics. Perhaps that is the reason these parties keep insulting him. I saw recently, there are posters in Bihar, asking Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family to apologise for insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait. But I know, they will never apologise. They do not have any respect for the Dalits, Mahadalit and backward castes. RJD and Congress disregard and disrespect the image of Babasaheb, keep it on their feet, but Modi keeps him in his heart. These parties want to portray themselves as bigger than Babasaheb by insulting his picture, but the people of Bihar will never forget it”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi was referring to the viral video, where it was seen that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sitting with his legs spread on a chair. He was presented with a portrait of Ambedkar, but he declined, seeming uninterested in touching it. The person who brought the photo was seen placing the photo near Lalu’s propped-up feet on a chair to pose for a photograph.

The video, reportedly from June 14, had gone viral on social media and the BJP in Bihar has been demanding the apology of Lalu Yadav and his family over it.

Searched termsBabasaheb ka apman, Lalu Ambedkar photo viral video
