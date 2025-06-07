YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was arrested in Punjab on charges of spying for Pakistan on June 4, was produced in the Mohali court on Saturday. During his interrogation, police have obtained vital information regarding the Pakistan’s espionage network in India using Indian YouTubers and other social media influencers. Jasbir Singh runs a YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal.”

As per police, Jasbir Singh was associated with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) named Shakir, who also uses the alias Jutt Randhawa. Shakir is reportedly part of Pakistan’s terror-backed espionage network.

#WATCH | Punjab: YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who was arrested on espionage charges on June 4, produced in the Mohali court.



As per police, Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found associated with Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) Shakir…

Jasbir was also in close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was earlier arrested for spying for Pakistan, and with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national. Danish was working in Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, but he was expelled from India in May after his role in the espionage activities were revealed.

Earlier, it was reported that Jasbir Singh revealed the involvement of a former Pakistani police officer in the espionage racket. As per reports, Jasbir disclosed during the interrogation that Nasir Dhillon, a former sub-inspector of the Pakistan Police, was one of the masterminds behind the spying operation in India.

Dhillon is now Pakistani YouTuber, and he used this cover to contact Indian YouTubers and groomed them into spying for Pakistan. He allegedly introduced Jasbir to ISI officers in Lahore during his visit to Pakistan.

Notably, Jasbir has revealed that he and Jyoti Malhotra had travelled to Pakistan together, and they stayed in Lahore for 10 days. During their stay in Lahore, Nasir Dhillon introduced them with Danish, the ISI handler who was working at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

“After initial onboarding, Nasir would connect Indian YouTubers visiting Pakistan with high commission official Danish and others who would then assign them espionage tasks and invite them as guests to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi,” said an investigator, Times of India reported.

Following this, Danish started to assign espionage activities to them, along with other Indians who were included in the racket, and also invited them to the High Commission to attend events as guests. Jasbir had attended the Pakistan National Day program held at the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi on Danish’s invitation.

Jasbir Singh visited Pakistan three times, and several Pakistani numbers were found on his phone. After Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest, he tried to erase the traces of his communications with Pakistani officials to avoid detection, as per police.

Nasir Dhilon’s partner in the activity is Naushaba Shehzad aka Madam N, who has been tasked by ISI to nurture Indian influencers as assets. She runs a travel agency targeting Hindu and Sikh visitors from India.