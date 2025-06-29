Sunday, June 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTMC issues show cause notice to party MLA Madan Mitra over his comments blaming...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA Madan Mitra over his comments blaming the victim of law college rape case, says his comments were unnecessary and insensitive

Mitra has been asked to show cause within the next three days for this behaviour of breach of party discipline.

OpIndia Staff

Trinamool Congress on Sunday (June 29) issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra for his controversial remarks regarding the rape of a student of South Calcutta Law College by a TMC functionary. Earlier on Saturday, Mitra had tried to blame the victim girl for the crime, saying that she should not have gone to the college alone.

Madan Mitra had said, “If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn’t have happened”. He further added, “The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation.”

Similarly, senior party leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee also made controversial comments on the case, as he said that the woman was raped by her friends. He had said, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the police be in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?”

Trinamool Congress then issued a statement distancing itself from the comments of both the leaders, saying that those were their personal remarks. After that, Madan Mitra issued a clarification on X, saying that he had no intention to shield the accused. He wrote that his “statement has been totally misled and misused by a motivated group”.

But the party was not convinced, and TMC’s state president Subrata Bakshi issued a served a show-cause notice to Mitra on Sunday. The notice stated that he has breached party discipline and his comments were unnecessary and insensitive.

The notice said, “Your unwanted, unnecessary and insensitive comments on 28th June 2025 in this regard have hurt the image of our party in every way. At the same time, your comments have gone against the strict stand of the party.”

Mitra has been asked to show cause within the next three days for this behaviour of breach of party discipline.

The notice also said that the top leadership of the party has expressed special sorrow over the very sensitive incident of sad and brutal torture and has strongly condemned this incident. It added, “The administration is taking necessary action. The miscreants have been identified and arrested promptly.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Internal rift widens in TMC after Kolkata rape case, Kalyan Banerjee drags Mohua Moitra’s recent marriage after she called him misogynist, calls her ‘most...

OpIndia Staff -

Those who imposed emergency murdered the constitution: Here are the highlights from the 123rd episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -

Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra: Read how over 1500 RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services to the devotees

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Three women arrested for attempt to convert students outside a school in Raipur, insulted Hindu Gods and claimed Christianity will make them smarter

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu girls on Instagram; Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

Attempt to censor reporting of ‘love jihad’ in media? Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects petition of Maruf Ahmad Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla, disturbing video of the incident surfaces online. Here is what we know...

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress distances itself from comments of Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on Law College rape case, says it strongly condemns the same

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sky is never the limit’: 5 big moments from PM Modi’s interaction with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the ISS

OpIndia Staff -

Iran deports over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in a single week, govt cancels all lease agreements with Afghan refugees and bans giving them shelter

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com