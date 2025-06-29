Trinamool Congress on Sunday (June 29) issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra for his controversial remarks regarding the rape of a student of South Calcutta Law College by a TMC functionary. Earlier on Saturday, Mitra had tried to blame the victim girl for the crime, saying that she should not have gone to the college alone.

Madan Mitra had said, “If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn’t have happened. If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn’t have happened”. He further added, “The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation.”

Similarly, senior party leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee also made controversial comments on the case, as he said that the woman was raped by her friends. He had said, “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the police be in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?”

Trinamool Congress then issued a statement distancing itself from the comments of both the leaders, saying that those were their personal remarks. After that, Madan Mitra issued a clarification on X, saying that he had no intention to shield the accused. He wrote that his “statement has been totally misled and misused by a motivated group”.

But the party was not convinced, and TMC’s state president Subrata Bakshi issued a served a show-cause notice to Mitra on Sunday. The notice stated that he has breached party discipline and his comments were unnecessary and insensitive.

The notice said, “Your unwanted, unnecessary and insensitive comments on 28th June 2025 in this regard have hurt the image of our party in every way. At the same time, your comments have gone against the strict stand of the party.”

TMC has issued a show-cause notice to party leader Madan Mitra over his press remarks on the Kolkata rape case pic.twitter.com/ppTm1lF5UA — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2025

Mitra has been asked to show cause within the next three days for this behaviour of breach of party discipline.

The notice also said that the top leadership of the party has expressed special sorrow over the very sensitive incident of sad and brutal torture and has strongly condemned this incident. It added, “The administration is taking necessary action. The miscreants have been identified and arrested promptly.”