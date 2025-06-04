Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Ujjain love jihad: Kurban claims to be Rohit to trap girl, sexually exploits her for 8 years, forces her to convert and assaults her upon refusal

The girl was so deeply deceived by him that she forsook her entire family and started living with him. He constantly sexually exploited her by enticing her with the prospect of marriage.

Image from Hindustan
Image via Hindustan

A case involving love jihad has surfaced in the Mahakal police station area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh where Kurban Shah posed as Rohit and befriended a Hindu girl. He subsequently trapped her in a romantic relationship, leading to her estrangement from her family. During this time, he continuously deceived her in the name of marriage and sexually exploited her regularly for eight years.

On 2nd June, the Mahakal police station initiated legal proceedings against the young man, following her complaint. Neelu Chauhan, a leader of Hindu Jagran Manch provided details about the matter and disclosed that the Muslim youth met the victim who sold flowers near the Mahakal temple, in 2016. He proposed marriage to her.

She was so deeply deceived by him that she forsook her entire family and started living with him. He housed her in different rented places at Agar Naka, Mohan Nagar and Jaisinghpura. He constantly sexually exploited her by enticing her with the prospect of marriage. The accused eventually brought the girl to his place in Jaisinghpura when she asked him for marriage, in 2021.

Subsequently, they began staying with his parents and brothers. When she inquired about the presence of Muslim individuals at his home, he initially refrained from providing an explanation. However, on 20th November 2021 he revealed his name as Kurban Shah. Afterward, he exerted pressure on her and insisted that in order to marry him, she must convert to Islam and perform Namaz.

Furthermore, he ordered her to wear burqa and threatened to take her life if she did not adhere to this demand. He then assaulted her when she refused to comply. She had been residing at his residence since 2021, however, at first, she was unaware that the entire family practiced Islam and was concealing their faith from her.

She informed the authorities that his mother and grandmother acted like Hindu women. They donned sarees and used kajal and tikka, which led her to never suspect anything unusual. The girl mentioned that he abused her, forced himself on her and also thrashed her. When the issue escalated on 28th May, she managed to escape from there and made her way to the Mahakal police station to file a complaint.

A case has now been launched against the offender under Sections 296, 115(2) and 351(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3/5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. It has come to light that the girl was so ensnared in his trap that she accepted everything he stated as truth. It is reported that she also has a four-year-old daughter born out of wedlock. According to other reports, the couple did Nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony).

