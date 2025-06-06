As the United Nations pushes aggressively for a so-called “humanitarian corridor” into Myanmar’s Arakan State, its real objective appears to be establishing a military foothold – turning Bangladesh into the latest battleground for the US Deep State’s proxy wars.

This move not only threatens to destabilise the region but also poses a grave threat to Bangladesh’s sovereignty. Simultaneously, the UN is shamelessly extending undue support to Muhammad Yunus and his Islamist-jihadist cabal.

During a meeting with Yunus on 3rd June this year, United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis expressed her organization’s “unwavering solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process”, emphasizing the UN’s commitment to “supporting the nation’s path towards sustainable development and prosperity”.

UN resident coordinator calls on Chief Adviser



Dhaka, June 3, 2025: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Gwyn Lewis, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.



The Resident Coordinator commended the robust cooperation with… pic.twitter.com/flJnaFJgIo — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 3, 2025

Shockingly, she also expressed support for the recent ban on the Awami League imposed by the Yunus regime, stating that “inclusive elections” in Bangladesh are possible without the party – despite its massive support base of over 45 million out of 120 million registered voters.

This indicates the UN’s willingness to support the illegal entrenchment of Yunus and his Islamist-jihadist allies in power – at the cost of democracy and democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

It is worth noting that just weeks ago, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, raised eyebrows by publicly addressing concerns about the UN’s involvement in last year’s jihadist coup, which has since plunged Bangladesh into the hands of radical Islamist groups, including Al-Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a revealing interview with the BBC, Türk admitted that the UN actively discouraged the Bangladesh Armed Forces from intervening during the anti-government protests, which were in fact orchestrated by extremist groups.

His statements suggest that the UN not only enabled but played a pivotal role in facilitating the jihadist coup that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

Questions are now swirling around Türk’s deep ties with controversial figures like Muhammad Yunus and George Soros – and whether key UN human rights officials have been complicit in the destabilization of Bangladesh.

Appearing on BBC’s HardTalk on March 5, 2025, Türk was asked about the UN’s failures in handling conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. He pivoted to Bangladesh, stating, “I am giving you an example of Bangladesh last year. During July-August, there were massive demonstrations by students. They had had enough of the previous government under Sheikh Hasina; there was massive repression happening”.

He continued, “The big hope for them was actually our voice – my voice – and what we were able to do. We put the spotlight on the situation. And we actually gave the warning to the army that if they got involved, they might no longer be allowed to contribute troops to peacekeeping missions. As a result, we saw changes”.

Türk added, “When Muhammad Yunus took over as the new chief adviser of the interim administration, he asked me immediately, ‘Can you send us a fact-finding mission to put a spotlight on the situation and investigate what was happening?’ – which is what we did, and it actually helped. I went to Bangladesh last year. The students were so grateful for us taking a stand, for us speaking out, and for supporting them”.

But here, Türk blatantly lied. He has long been on the payroll of George Soros and maintains close ties with Hillary Clinton and Muhammad Yunus. As the Islamists and jihadists ramped up their violent protests in preparation for the coup, Yunus – while in France – contacted Türk directly, urging him to exert pressure on the Bangladesh Armed Forces. Yunus reportedly asked Türk to warn the army that any intervention would result in their expulsion from UN peacekeeping missions – thereby removing one of Bangladesh’s key global roles and sources of prestige and revenue.

Another deeply concerning aspect of Türk’s role was his orchestration of a so-called “fact-finding mission” aimed at documenting alleged repression by the Awami League government. Prior to this, Türk visited Bangladesh, held confidential meetings with Yunus and his jihadist allies, and later published a report that is now being used by the regime to justify its brutal crackdown and terrorist activities.

The February 12, 2025 report issued by the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is now being used extensively by the Yunus regime to portray the Sheikh Hasina government as a perpetrator of human rights abuses and crimes against humanity. Backed by significant financial resources, the regime has launched aggressive media and public relations campaigns to legitimize its rule. Simultaneously, it is doing everything in its power to suppress Chapter 6 of the report – a section Türk failed to omit – that contains damning evidence against the current regime. The contents of this chapter are critical in understanding why the Yunus regime is so desperate to keep it hidden from both local and international audiences.

Chapter 6 of the OHCHR report contains chilling details of mob lynchings, targeted killings of police officers, and orchestrated assassinations of political opponents by Islamist-jihadist groups. It outlines how these extremist forces – working in collaboration with Yunus – carried out violent operations to paralyze the state and engineer a political takeover. By silencing this chapter, the regime aims to whitewash the brutality that paved its way to power.

This disturbing attempt to bury the truth further underscores the broader question: why is the international community – including the United Nations – so invested in protecting and legitimizing an illegal, Islamist-driven regime in Bangladesh?

Volker Türk’s own admissions make it clear that the UN has played an active and destructive role in enabling terrorism and jihadism – not just in Gaza, but now also in Bangladesh.

Commenting on Türk’s tenure, Foreign Policy wrote, “Volker Türk lacks the temperament to be the United Nations human rights chief”. Similarly, Devex noted, “Türk, a close, trusted confidant of [UN Secretary-General] António Guterres, beat out a field of about a dozen potential candidates from Europe, Asia, and Africa for the top UN human rights job. The Biden administration, which did not formally back any candidate, has generally responded favorably to Türk. ‘We like him,’ said one US official”.

Meanwhile, on March 25, 2025, Muhammad Yunus openly acknowledged in a televised national address that he had requested UN Secretary-General António Guterres to help “prevent the spread of rumors and false information” targeting his regime. Yunus stated, “Everyone knows who is behind the rumors and why. We have sought the cooperation of the United Nations to prevent the spread of these rumors and false information. The UN Secretary-General has assured us of his cooperation in dealing with this”.

Doesn’t this statement unequivocally prove that the United Nations, including its Secretary-General António Guterres, is complicit in empowering an illegal regime – one that is not only compromising Bangladesh’s sovereignty and national security but also actively destabilizing the region? This regime has also been linked to the export of terrorism and coordination with insurgent groups targeting neighboring India.

The critical question now is this: given Volker Türk’s public admission that he obstructed the Bangladesh Armed Forces from acting against Islamist terrorists – who murdered hundreds of police officers, and persecuted Hindus, Christians, and other minorities, while causing property damage worth hundreds of millions – shouldn’t Türk and his collaborators at the UN face international trial for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity?

Similarly, shouldn’t United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis be declared persona non grata in Bangladesh for brazenly interfering in the country’s internal affairs and openly supporting an Islamofascist regime led by Muhammad Yunus and his network of jihadists and terrorists?

The time has come to call things by their name: the United Nations, under the guise of diplomacy and human rights, has become a willing accomplice in legitimizing an Islamist-jihadist coup in Bangladesh. Volker Türk, Gwyn Lewis, and even António Guterres have crossed every line of ethical and diplomatic conduct by empowering a regime that thrives on terror, suppression, and betrayal of national interests.

Their actions have not only aided the rise of a dangerous theocratic tyranny but also dealt a severe blow to the democratic aspirations of 170 million people. The global community must no longer tolerate this treachery. These individuals must face international prosecution for aiding crimes against humanity. If Bangladesh is to survive this onslaught on its sovereignty, its people must rise with unrelenting resolve, and the world must stand with them – not with the traitors in suits and the terrorists in power.