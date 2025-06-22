Wednesday, September 17, 2025
International Atomic Energy Agency convenes emergency meeting of Board of Governors after US bombed nuclear sites in Iran

IAEA on Sunday confirmed that there has been no reported increase in off-site radiation levels following the recent strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including the underground enrichment facility at Fordow.

ANI

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has convened an emergency meeting in light of the developments taking place in West Asia, its Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Grossi said, “In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow.”

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow — the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on the situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the agency said in a statement.

The statement from the international body comes in the wake of heavy military strikes by the United States and Israel, targeting nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. The strikes involved Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran’s nuclear sites were “subjected to savage aggression–an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT.”

“This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference–and even complicity–of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump’s bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities, will change history.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

Meanwhile, The Israeli Air Force on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Iran had started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion.”

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, ‘Operation True Promise 3’, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

