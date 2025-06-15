An FIR has been registered against officials of Helicopter service operation Aryan Aviation after 7 people died in a crash of its helicopter in Uttarakhand today morning. The FIR has been filed against two officials of the company, Accountable Manager Kaushik Pathak, and Manager Vikash Tomar for violating rules while operating the chopper.

As per the FIR Aryan Aviation was allotted a slot from 6 AM to 7 AM on 15 June for its service, but the helicopter took off at 5.30 AM. It states that as per SOP issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), it is necessary to check the weather conditions before take-off.

Since morning today, there were clouds and fog in the area. But despite the bad weather, the helicopter was operated and the SOP was ignored. The FIR states, “Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and its manager Vikas Tomar and accountable manager Kaushal Pathak knew very well that ignoring the SOP can cause loss of life and property of the passengers. It is clear from the above accident that Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and its manager Vikas Tomar and accountable manager Kaushik Pathak did not follow the SOP issued by DGCA and UCADA and showed gross negligence towards their duties, due to which the above accident occurred. Manager Vikas Tomar and accountable manager Kaushik Pathak are responsible for the death of 7 people in the accident.”

A case has been registered against Aryan Heli Company in connection with the Kedarnath helicopter crash. The FIR includes multiple legal sections, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident pic.twitter.com/XDXnwf4jGX — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

The FIR has been filed under BNS section 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to Murder) and section 10 of Aircraft Act, 1934 (penalties for violating rules under the act) at Sonprayag Police station in Rudraprayag district.

Five adults, one infant and the pilot died when Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter operating in the “Shri Kedarnath Ji – Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi” sector crashed on Sunday at Gauri Mai Khark above Gaurikund.

Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Char Dham Yatra operations by Aryan Aviation have already been suspended following the crash. It was determined that the helicopter took off despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area.

The authorities also suspended licences of two pilots of another operator TransBharat Aviation after it was found that they also took off helicopters in the similar poor conditions.

All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have also been suspended on June 15-16, 2025 as a safety precaution.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been directed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to immediately post officers from Airworthiness, Safety, and Operations to actively oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath valley and rigorously review the functioning of the UCADA Command-and-Control Room.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has been directed to hold a comprehensive review with all operators and pilots before any resumption of services, to ensure full alignment with safety protocols. UCADA will also establish a dedicated Command-and-Control Room to monitor real-time operations and ensure immediate escalation of any risk indicators.