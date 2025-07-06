Monday, July 28, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

6-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog attack in Delhi, was mauled while going to relative’s house nearby

Chhavi Sharma was bitten on 30th June while visiting a relative nearby. Despite hospital visits and rabies treatment, she died on 25th July. Family claims lapses in care and civic negligence led to her death.

OpIndia Staff
Six-year-old girl dies of rabies after stray dog attack in Delhi’s Pooth Kalan
Six-year-old girl Chhavi dies of rabies after stray dog attack in Delhi (Image: Dall-E)

On 25th July, a six-year-old girl named Chhavi Sharma died of rabies infection after battling for her life for almost 25 days following a brutal stray dog attack in Pooth Kalan village of Sultanpuri police station area in Delhi. The child originally hailed from Kanpur. She had been staying with her uncle and aunt to pursue her education at a nearby government school.

Bitten while on her way to visit a relative

According to the family, on 30th June, when Chhavi was heading to a relative’s house in a nearby lane, a stray dog attacked her without any provocation. She was bitten severely by the dog. Hearing her cries, locals intervened and managed to rescue her. She was rushed to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital where her rabies treatment began.

Doctors administered the first anti-rabies injection and scheduled the remaining three doses for 3rd July, 7th July and 28th July. However, Chhavi died of rabies infection on 25th July, days before she could receive the final dose.

Family alleges delay and hospital run-around

The relatives of the child have accused the medical system and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of gross negligence. Her aunt Krishna Devi said, “We had to take her from Ambedkar to Ram Manohar Lohia, then Lady Hardinge and other hospitals. Despite our efforts, her condition kept deteriorating. Eventually, we admitted her to a private hospital, where she passed away.”

The family alleged that they had previously approached the police as well. However, their complaints were ignored. She added, “If there had been fewer stray dogs in the area and if timely treatment was provided, our Chhavi would be alive today.”

Motherless child lived with relatives in Delhi

Chhavi had lost her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her father continues to live in Uttar Pradesh. She had moved to Delhi to live with her uncle and aunt to study. The family has now filed a formal complaint at Sultanpuri police station and is demanding strict action against the MCD for failing to control the stray dog menace.

OpIndia is doing a series on stray dog menace that can be checked here.

