Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Cases of Love Jihad are a potential threat to national integrity': Says Haryana court...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Cases of Love Jihad are a potential threat to national integrity’: Says Haryana court while convicting Shahbaj for sexually assaulting minor Hindu girl

The court described love jihad as a purported campaign by Muslim men to convert non-Muslim women to Islam by pretending to be in love

OpIndia Staff
AI generated image

A court in Jagadhari city in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana, convicted a Muslim man, Shahbaj, on 17th July for sexually assaulting and intimidating a minor Hindu girl to force her into a relationship with a Muslim juvenile. The court described the case as “Love Jihad” and sentenced the accused to a 7-year jail term along with a ₹ 1 lakh fine.

The court observed that such cases were a potential threat to the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Acknowledging that Love Jihad is not an offence under the BNS, additional sessions Ranjana Aggarwal described it as a “purported campaign by Muslim men to convert non-Muslim women to Islam by pretending to be in love”.

The case came to light in November 2024, when the 14-year-old Hindu girl’s father filed a complaint at City Yamunanagar police station naming 35-year-old Shahbaj and a juvenile as accused. The complaint stated that the juvenile used to stalk the girl on her way to school, and Shahbaj forced her to befriend the juvenile.

An FIR was registered under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and sections 17 (abetment), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) under the POCSO Act.

While convicting and sentencing the accused, the judge noted that Shahbaj systematically tries to force an interfaith relationship on the victim through “allurement and inducement”. The judge granted Shahbaj a four-year sentence under section 8 and a one-year sentence under section 12 of the POCSO Act and a two-year sentence under section 351(2) of the BNS. The sentences will run consecutively.

Cases of Love Jihad have been on a rise across the country. Recently, two massive Islamic conversion rackets were busted by the Uttar Pradesh police in Balrampur and Agra, in which Muslim men were being funded to lure and coerce young Hindu women to convert to Islam. Investigation into the rackets revealed foreign funding. Several individuals connected with the rackets, including a kingpin of the Balrampur conversion racket, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, were arrested by the police. A multi-agency probe is being conducted in the cases involving the Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Enforcement Directorate.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SIT arrests YSRCP MP, who happens to be a close aide of Jagan Mohan Reddy: Read about his role in the ₹ 3,200-crore liquor...

OpIndia Staff -
PV Midhun Reddy has been termed by the SIT as a "core conspirator" in the liquor scam. He is accused of influencing the officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (ABPSCL).
News Reports

Telangana: BRS govt tapped phones of more than 600 people, including Opposition politicians, before 2023 Vidhan Sabha election

OpIndia Staff -
During the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Telangana’s Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) has allegedly tapped the phones of at least 600 individuals. Many of them belong to political leaders from the opposition.

India’s shifting religious composition: Hindu population declines, Muslim and Christian shares rise in West Bengal and North-Eastern states

Indian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match called off: Details

How the Balrampur conversion racket exposes the modus operandi of sexual harassment, blackmail, and a foreign-funded Islamist network in India

Aligarh Muslim University: Hindu employee narrates how he is being mocked for wearing tilak, accuses officer Sameer of harassment and religious discrimination

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

SIT arrests YSRCP MP, who happens to be a close aide of Jagan Mohan Reddy: Read about his role in the ₹ 3,200-crore liquor...

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: BRS govt tapped phones of more than 600 people, including Opposition politicians, before 2023 Vidhan Sabha election

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court prohibits use of AI tools by courts to issue orders or reach conclusions, warns action for violations

ANI -

India’s shifting religious composition: Hindu population declines, Muslim and Christian shares rise in West Bengal and North-Eastern states

Shriti Sagar -

Indian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match called off: Details

OpIndia Staff -

How the Balrampur conversion racket exposes the modus operandi of sexual harassment, blackmail, and a foreign-funded Islamist network in India

Anurag -

Aligarh Muslim University: Hindu employee narrates how he is being mocked for wearing tilak, accuses officer Sameer of harassment and religious discrimination

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai lies about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to whitewash Mughal atrocities: When false moral equivalence becomes historical slander

Jinit Jain -

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan issues apology for claiming that farmers become contract killers when they have no work, says ‘didn’t mean to hurt anyone’

ANI -

ISIS-style conversion racket busted: UP Police exposes pan-India Islamic radicalization syndicate; 10 accused linked to PFI, SDPI arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com