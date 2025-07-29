In Ramgarh, Jharkhand, Aftab Ansari sexually exploited a married Tribal woman after enticing her with a job offer. He called her to a shop called Arshi Garments and sexually exploited her. He was subsequently arrested after he raped the tribal woman at the backside of the shop.

How many more Jamai Tolas until this stops, @HemantSorenJMM Ji?



Aftab Ansari trapped a married tribal woman under the pretense of offering her a decent job. He called her to a shop named Arshi Garments; however, when she arrived, he asked her to come to a place behind the store,… pic.twitter.com/ApJy6MkzBZ — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) July 26, 2025

Ansari was beaten up by Hindu activists belonging to an organisation called the ‘Hindu Tiger Force’ and then handed over to the police for his heinous act on July 23. However, Ansari escaped police custody later and jumped into the Damodar river to escape the authorities. CCTV footage shows Ansari escaping from the prison.

Later, Aftab Ansari’s dead body was found in the same river on July 26. However, his death has created a lot of tension in the area with his family members alleging that he was killed in custody by the police.

Local Muslim community has also come out in support and has alleged that Aftab was killed by the police.

After the death of Aftab Ansari, the local police has registered a case against 12 members of the Hindu organisation ‘Hindu Tiger Force’ and arrested a member Rajesh Sinha. He has apparently been arrested for posting a video online that disturbed communal harmony.

Meanwhile, BJP’s MP from Hazaribagh, Manish Jaiswal has condemned his arrest, saying that the victim woman had approached Sinha for help after police failed to initiate any action despite filing a written complaint.

Further, on Sunday, July 27, under the leadership of BJP MLA from Barkagaon, Roshan Lal Chaudhary, Hindu organizations staged a dharna for about one and a half hours against the miscarriage of justice.

IGP (Bokaro Range) Kranti Kumar Garideshi has also suspended Ramgarh police station’s Officer-in-Charge Pramod Kumar Singh, and three constables for dereliction of duty following the incident.

Meanwhile, Congress delegation, led by the party’s state working president Shahzada Anwar, met Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for Ansari’s death.

The local authorities have said that the situation is under control now.