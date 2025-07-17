Thursday, July 17, 2025
Kerala govt allows euthanasia of stray dogs with diseases as rabies cases across the state cause concern

In recent times, there has been a significant rise in the cases of rabies-caused deaths across the country. Notably, Rabies is a viral zoonosis spread most often by dogs.

OpIndia Staff
Strays dogs
(Source: Hindustan Times)

In Kerala, the state government has allowed local bodies to conduct euthanasia of diseased stray dogs in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures) Rules 2023.

On 16th July, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh and Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani announced this decision after holding a high-level cabinet meeting in view of the surge in cases of stray dog bites and deaths due to rabies.

According to the Section 8 of Animal Husbandry Rules, the euthanasia of an animal can be carried out when the Union government or the State government finds any animal which is so diseased that it can spread the disease, in order to control such diseases.

Minister Rajesh said that since the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules do not allow euthanasia, the government relied on the Animal Husbandry Rules for allowing euthanasia of diseased stray dogs.

“The State government will again request the Union government to amend the ABC rules as it slows down the progress of ABC activities. Another challenge is the opposition from the local population against opening ABC centres. The government will take action related to obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions against those who try to impede the functioning of ABC units,” the minister said.

The Animal Husbandry Department will deploy eight ABC machines. In the next two months, the Local Self Government Department will deploy ABC machines in 152 block panchayats in Kerala.

In recent times, there has been a significant rise in the cases of rabies-caused deaths across the country. Notably, Rabies is a viral zoonosis spread most often by dogs. It is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, typically via a bite or a scratch. There is no cure for rabies once the patient starts exhibiting clinical symptoms, and death is 100% certain within a few days. Even minor exposure can be deadly.

While the government data show only dozens of confirmed deaths each year, for example, 21 deaths in 2022 and 54 in 2024, WHO and independent studies estimate roughly 18,000 to 20,000 deaths in India by rabies. Notably, WHO’s numbers match a 2006 press release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Opindia is doing a series (link) on stray dog menace, existing laws, their implications and how India can tackle this issue.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

The unheard screams: First Yazidi genocide, now Druze facing annihilation in Syria’s killing fields, how many minorities have to go extinct before the world...

Balendu Singh Angad -
Syria's Druze minority faces systematic violence under President Ahmed al-Sharaa (ex-Al Qaeda commander Jolani), with reports of mass killings, forced shavings of religious mustaches, and shrine burnings in Suwayda . Israel conducts airstrikes in Damascus, vowing to protect Druze while warning Jews could be next . This mirrors the Yazidi genocide by ISIS (2014–2019), where 5,000+ were slaughtered and 2,800+ remain missing . The UN and global powers remain passive despite genocide warnings
Lured using Hindu name, attempt to sell in Saudi Arabia and conversion to Islam, gangraped on refusal: How a Karnataka woman was trapped by...

OpIndia Staff -
A woman from Karnataka was lured into marriage, trafficked to Saudi Arabia, and forced into religious conversion. After enduring gangrape, torture, and blackmail, she escaped and is now fighting a powerful cross-border network she claims still stalks and harasses her.

Madhya Pradesh govt spent 10 Crores on Hindi medium MBBS, books found using English terms, zero students appeared for exams in Hindi

Bangladesh to witness another uprising? How Awami League is rebuilding itself and fighting the Islamist regime of Muhammad Yunus

Revised NCERT textbooks that reflect on the atrocities of Mughal rulers trigger AIMPLB, and Leftist ‘historians’

Govt approves ₹20,000 project to convert 6 former Air India planes into AWACS aircraft with next gen surveillance systems: Read how the ‘eyes in...

