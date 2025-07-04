The Kerala High Court has issued a stern directive to the state government to immediately fill critical vacancies in forensic science laboratories (FSLs), citing severe delays in narcotics and child protection cases that are undermining Kerala’s fight against a spiralling drug epidemic in educational institutions.

Court order targets systemic failure

A bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice C. Jayachandran ordered the State and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) to “coordinate and ensure vacancies are filled without delay,” warning that “continued inaction would affect Kerala’s criminal justice system”.

The court demanded a report from the District Judiciary Registrar on pending criminal trials, especially under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, linked to forensic staff shortages. The Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) petition highlighted how unfilled posts of scientific officers and assistants cripple lab operations, delaying forensic reports essential for trials.

Forensic vacancy crisis: A justice system bottleneck

In 2024 alone, over 24,517 NDPS cases were registered. It is a 330% surge since the year 2021, yet thousands languish in limbo as understaffed labs fail to process evidence. The Calcutta High Court recently allowed FSL reports to be sent directly to trial courts to bypass investigative delays, underscoring nationwide forensic inefficiencies. Kerala’s FSLs operate “far beyond capacity,” with samples backlogged for years, forcing courts to release accused persons on bail in serious cases, including murder.

Drug menace grips campuses

Schools and colleges in Kerala are facing an unprecedented drug crisis, exacerbating the urgency for functional forensic labs. Studies from various organisations indicate that 17-60% of college students are using drugs, with engineering and medical students being most affected. Ernakulam district alone hosts 70 drug-selling points near educational institutions, as per a report by The Hindu.

In early 2025, 30 murders were linked to drug abuse. This drug-fueled violence includes student gang fights and matricide. A Pathanamthitta couple committed suicide because of their son’s substance addiction. The drug gangs are using superbikes for rapid deliveries, and for payments, they are using cryptocurrency, and the dark web transactions. They are camouflaging drugs as candies to target minors.

Why forensic delays derail justice

NDPS cases require forensic verification of seized substances to prove guilt, but vacancies stall analysis. The Supreme Court is weighing “default bail” for NDPS accused if FSL reports miss deadlines, fearing “irreversible consequences” for fair trials. Kerala’s conviction rate of 98.19% (exceeding the national average) is threatened by forensic delays, as trials cannot proceed without lab reports.

Reactions and next steps

The KPSC cited “procedural requirements and inherent time lag” in appointments, but the court dismissed this as insufficient justification. Apart from that, experts are demanding to adopt international models like Iceland’s youth engagement programs or Portugal’s decriminalization approach for users, alongside fast-track NDPS courts. The state government launched a 2025 anti-drug campaign, allocated ₹40 lakh for campus surveillance drones, and requires anti-drug affidavits from students during admissions.

The path ahead

With Kerala reporting India’s highest drug-case rate (78 per lakh people) and 7.5 lakh adult users, including 75,000 children, the High Court’s intervention spotlights a make-or-break moment for the state’s criminal justice system. The government must now prioritise forensic recruitment to prevent the drug crisis from overwhelming Kerala’s future.