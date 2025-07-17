In a shocking case of the murder of Lawyer Jitendra Kumar Mehta, the Patna police in Bihar have made a significant breakthrough. The incident took place on July 13 in the Sultanganj police station area. The police have revealed the whole case in just 24 hours. The murder was planned by the lawyer’s elder daughter’s lover, Mohammad Shoib alias Sonu.

According to the police, Shoib had given a contract of Rs 1.5 lakh for the murder of the lawyer. He has also given Rs 10,000 in advance. The suspected reason behind this is said to be the Lawyer’s disagreement with the relationship between his daughter and Shoaib.

Kartikeya Sharma, SSP, while addressing the media, said the deceased lawyer was angry about his daughter’s relationship with her Muslim boyfriend. He had strictly refused their marriage. This angered Shoib, who hatched a conspiracy to kill the lawyer.

Police have arrested all eight accused who reside in Patna. In which the main conspirator, Mohammad Shoaib alias Sonu, the main shooter, Aditya Kumar, Niranjan Kumar, Nandan Kumar, Akash Usen, Mohammad Ali alias Sahil, Himanshu Kumar, and Roshan Kumar have been arrested by the police.

Police have also recovered a stolen FZ motorcycle, a pistol, two magazines, and five live cartridges from them.

“The main accused, Mohammad Shoib, is already married and has a child. Despite this, he was in a relationship with the deceased lawyer’s daughter and was pressuring her for marriage,” said Kartikeya Sharma, SSP

The police are now probing the criminal records of all the arrested accused. The SSP also said that if needed in the investigation, the lawyer’s daughter will also be questioned.