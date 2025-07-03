The prime accused Monojit Mishra of the heinous Kasba Law College rape case in Kolkata, informed the police that he believed that threat to circulate the sexual assault video would stop the rape survivor from approaching the cops.

Shortly after Monojit and the co-accused Pramit Mukhopadhyay and Zaib left the campus, the survivor called her father. She told him to pick her up after the heinous crime on June 25. According to sources in the Kolkata police, the accused asked some friends to keep an eye on the Kasba police station to see if the survivor registered a complaint.

He had kept an eye on the Kolkata police but soon realised the cops were after him. Monojit then got in touch with his lawyer friends and college seniors and sought help, but no one intervened.

Later, Monojit and Zaib met at Fern Road near Ballygunge railway station, which is about 1.5km from the college campus, on the next day, evening of June 26. Police soon tracked them down and arrested them on the same evening. The co-accused, Pramit, was arrested at his home that night.

As per reports, Monojit asked Pramit and Zaib to shoot videos of him raping which would stop the accused from moving to the police. He was sure that through this step, she wouldn’t lodge a police complaint out of fear that he might circulate the video. The probe revealed that the victim was in Monojit’s crosshairs since the day she joined college.

Monojit, an alumnus and a former head of the Trinamool Congress youth wing on campus, joined the college as a contractual employee. It is also noticed that through his political connections, he used to influence others on campus.

The co-accused told the police that Monojit wanted to teach the victim a lesson because she had refused his advances earlier. Monojit actually offered the girl the position of the college union’s general secretary, which she declined. This led to the planning of the June 25 rape. Interestingly, this position was offered by Monojit even though there had been no official student body on campus for years.