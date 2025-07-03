A 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh man from Muzaffarnagar has been arrested on Tuesday, 1st July, for impersonating a Police Officer and scamming a minimum of 20 women in four states by giving them false names, false identities, and while posing with a stolen police uniform.

The impersonator, Naushad Tyagi, used various names such as Rahul Tyagi, Ricky Tyagi, and Naushad Tyagi, respectively, depending on the victim being Hindu or Muslim. He posed as a constable working in the Uttar Pradesh SOG (Special Operations Group) to gain the confidence of women by using the uniform of his friend, who is a policeman.

How the impersonation started

The whole act began in Sambhal, where Naushad had been living with a friend who was an actual constable. In 2019, when his friend went for election duty in Madhya Pradesh, he forgot his bag containing his uniform. Naushad used this opportunity, forged his friend’s signature, and came to Muzaffarnagar with the uniform.

He then started impersonating an SOG constable and put on the uniform to deceive others.

Widows and single women were targeted

Naushad, who has been married twice before, resided in various places in Muzaffarnagar with both women. He hunted widows or single women using social media. Naushad became friends with them, won their confidence, and initiated romantic relationships. He did so in such areas as Mathura, Sambhal, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Assam, and Meghalaya. Among the 20 women he lured, police say that he had physical relations with at least 10.

He created three different nameplates and utilised them based on the meeting. With the counterfeit uniform, he also utilised it to make illegal money and developed close relationships with a couple of actual policemen to establish social credibility.

Truth revealed after a woman complained against ‘Rahul Tyagi’

Naushad’s deceptions were revealed when he deceived a widow who had a small shop. He approached her dressed in a uniform with the name tag “Rahul Tyagi,” claimed to have fallen in love with her, and said he would get married to her. He then stole ₹2.75 lakh and gold jewellery valued at ₹3 lakh from her. When he began shying away from her marriage proposals, she suspected something and approached the police.

On 1st July, Naushad was arrested by the police while plotting to flee to another city in pursuit of a new target. Officials recovered objectionable photographs and videos of several women from his mobile phone, as well as the fake uniform he had worn. Police say he is a repeat offender, and his entire criminal record is currently being probed.

A case has been registered against Naushad under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 351 (criminal intimidation), 204 (personating a public servant), 205 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).