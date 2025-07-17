On Thursday, 17th July, Several opposition parties called for a statewide bandh in Odisha. The Bandh has been called to protest the self-immolation death of Soumyashree Bishi, a 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The political firestorm ignited by the tragedy intensified with revelations that Congress’ student wing orchestrated online harassment campaigns against the victim, even as senior party leaders positioned themselves as champions of justice.

The crime branch takes command of the investigation

On Wednesday, 16th July, the Odisha police handed over the case to the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW). DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as the chief investigating officer. He is very well known for handling sensitive cases. He will be supported by Inspector Panchali Rout. The team will function with the powers of the Officer-in-Charge of Sahadev Khunta Police Station, where the case was originally registered.

This investigation focuses on the charges under Section 75(1)(iii) for sexual harassment, Section 78 for Stalking, Section 108 for abetment to suicide and Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities confirmed the probe will re-examine evidence and witness statements while scrutinizing the role of college authorities. “There is sufficient evidence against the two (Principal Dillip Ghosh and HoD Samir Kumar Sahoo) to prove abetment of suicide,” a senior police officer revealed.

A desperate final act

On 12th July, Soumyashree’s ordeal reached its peak when she set herself on fire outside Principal Ghosh’s chamber. CCTV footage obtained by police shows that the victim entering Ghosh’s office crying, staying for approximately 30 minutes, and emerging weeping before her final act. Minutes earlier, she had reportedly called a friend, revealing the principal was pressuring her to withdraw her sexual harassment complaint against HoD Samira Kumar Sahoo.

As per the friend, earlier the principal had asked for more timem, but did nothing even after 7–8. “In fact, he warned the victim of consequences if she failed to prove her complaint,” the friend said.

That friend said that she was trolled by juniors, who called her a “bad girl” on social media and campus and assassinated her character. “On June 30, us friends accompanied her for support. She had gone to the principal earlier too, but wasn’t heard. On June 30, we all went with her to demand action. The principal asked for 7-8 days but did nothing. The HoD instigated students to defame her.”

On 14th July, despite emergency treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Soumyashree succumbed to her injuries due to 95% burn injuries. Her death certificate listed the immediate cause as “septicemic shock” resulting from extensive burns, but the underlying causes traced back to alleged institutional betrayal.

Statewide Bandh demands accountability

A statewide Bandh was called in Odisha on Thursday, 17th July, led by the Congress party with the support of Left factions and other opposition parties. Shops remained shut and traffic was disrupted in many areas, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. In Bhadrak, markets were closed and public transport was affected. Over 200 police platoons were deployed statewide to maintain order.

Protesters brandishing placards with Soumyashree’s image blocked highways and staged rail roko demonstrations. They demanded the r⁠esignation of the Education Minister, local MLA, and MP, Immediate termination of accused college officials, and a Judicial probe into institutional failures. OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das framed the bandh as moral rather than political: “Every school, college, and university is at risk if we don’t act now”.

VIDEO | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Normal life affected, traffic disrupted on NH-16 due to statewide bandh (shutdown) called by opposition parties, including Congress over Balasore student student self-immolation case.



Odisha Congress incharge Ajay Kumar Lallu says, "This will the…

Hypocracy of Congress’ in its peak

Once again hypocrisy of the Congress party has emerged when their leaders marched in protest. Rahul Gandhi spoke with Soumyashree’s father, calling the incident “a wound to the entire society” and blaming the “BJP’s system” for her death. But it has been revealed that members of the Congress students wing NSUI themselves were harassing the girl.

As per the victim’s friend who talked to media, Soumyashree was used as a political tool by opposition student union NSUI.

Documents and social media archives reveal that the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, launched a malicious online defamation campaign against her when she was alive. NSUI-affiliated accounts circulated posts branding Soumyashree as “Unstable and manipulative” for political gains, engaged in an “affair with the Education Minister for favours”, ⁠fabricating allegations to “gain sympathy marks”.

NSUI member Ajay Kumar Panda made a vile post claiming that Soumyashree has a transactional relationship with a senior minister. This post went viral, shattering Soumyashree’s morale and will, isolating her socially and psychologically. Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma shared pictures of Sourav Behera, an NSUI worker and Rahul Gandhi fan, calling him an accused in the 20-year-old girl’s self-immolation. Verma suggested that the deceased victim was associated with the BJP’s student wing ABVP and claimed that the victim was being harassed by Behera.

An Investigation was conducted by ABVP (BJP’s student wing) which shows images of the accused HoD, Dr. Sahu, dining comfortably with NSUI leaders.

This is Sourav Behera of NSUI



Sourav is an acolyte of Rahul Gandhi &like most Congressis,he is violently intolerant



He is one of the key accused in tragic self-immolation case of student (ABVP) at FM College in Odisha



He harassed victim,in collusion with HoD& Principal..Shame

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi demanded judicial intervention, saying, “The victim appealed to everyone from local MLA to Education Minister… nothing happened”.

Family’s anguish amid digital persecution

Speaking to India today, Soumyashree’s father broke down, he said, “She did this after coming out of principal’s room. Something must have happened. I was not there…My daughter was forced to die. They should all be charged.”

Soumyashree’s brother filed a formal complaint at Bhograi Police Station, citing continued cyber-harassment even after her death. He stated, “People are making derogatory remarks and posting filthy posts… In our bad times, we are being made to bear this unnecessary trolling”. The FIR names four individuals for exploiting the tragedy politically and disseminating defamatory content.