Saturday, July 5, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei hold delegation-level talks in Buenos Aires

President Milei warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in the capital city. The two leaders shared a warm hug, reflecting the growing ties between India and Argentina.

Delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei began in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

This marks a key moment in the Prime Minister’s official visit to Argentina.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires, following his arrival in the country on the third leg of his five-nation tour.

The Monumento al General San Martin is an imposing equestrian monument honouring Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. It stands as a symbol of Latin American independence and is a significant site of national pride in Argentina. PM Modi’s visit to the memorial underscores India’s respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport earlier on Friday and is on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

His itinerary includes holding bilateral talks with Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to deepen the India-Argentina partnership in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Following his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. He witnessed a traditional Indian dance performance and interacted with the enthusiastic crowd, who chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome him.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said in a post on X, “Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community.”

He also wrote, “Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I’m eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him.”

Members of the Indian community and local artists hailed Modi’s efforts to promote India’s cultural and global stature, making his visit a moment of pride and celebration for the diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi’s engagements in Buenos Aires not only reflected India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Argentina but also showcased the enduring spirit of the Indian diaspora. Their heartfelt reception, marked by cultural performances and chants, underscored the deep bonds that connect Indian communities across the world with their roots.

