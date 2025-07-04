During the recent visit to Greece, the Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met with his Greek counterpart. According to a local Greek media report, both nations have signed an agreement on defence cooperation. The agreement reportedly included potential deal for India to supply its Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) to Greece.

Turkish media outlet TR Haber has reported that India has extended an offer to supply the missile, which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). While no official confirmation has been made by India or Greece regarding the missile transfer, TR Haber claimed that India has offered a cruise missile with a range exceeding 1,000 kilometres to Greece, citing various Greek media sources.

This probably missile transfer has reportedly triggered unease in Türkiye. This development has reportedly raised an alarm over the possibility of Greece acquiring such strategic weapons from India.

The missile is capable of targeting major sites like airbases, a defence system, radar installations, and other high-value targets with precision. This raises a serious concern in Ankara. The speculation comes amid already tense India-Turkey relations, especially following Turkey’s excessive military support and cooperation with Pakistan during India’s “Operation Sindoor”, where Turkish drones and weapons were reportedly supplied to Pakistan.

Growing tension in Turkey

India-Greece agreement has raised tension within Turkish defence circles. If Greece acquires the Indian LR-LACM, it could carry out major strikes on Turkish airbases. Then this will be similar to how India allegedly targeted Pakistani bases during Operation Sindoor. The LR-LACM is said to be developed along similar lines at the BrahMos missile, known for its low altitude, high speed flight path that makes interception extremely difficult.

The LR-LACM has a range exceeding 1,000 Km and is capable of carrying both conventional and unconventional warheads. It is developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the LR-LACM underwent its maiden test flight in 2024

Turkish media reaction: “Targeting Ankara”

The Turkish media has responded firmly to the speculation. A TR Haber article titled “India brings 1,000-km range cruise missiles to the Aegean! They will target Turkey!” suggests that Greece may have sought operational insights from India’s Operation Sindoor to prepare for potential strikes on Turkey. The article also claimed that Greece has gathered specific performance data on India’s Rafale fighter jets.

Historical hostility between Greece and Turkey

Tensions between Greece and Turkey are not new. The two NATO members have had a long-standing rivalry marked by military conflicts and territorial disputes over the Aegean Sea, airspace violations, the Cyprus issue, and, more recently, competition over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. Despite being part of the same military alliance and sharing certain EU cooperation frameworks, the relationship remains fragile.