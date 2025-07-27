Two Hindu men were brutally thrashed by some Muslim men in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, for reporting a Love Jihad case to the police. The incident came to light after one of the victims, named Chandan Maurya, filed a complaint regarding the attack at the Ramgaon Police Station. Three accused have been arrested by the police, and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway.

As per reports, the incident happened on 23rd July, when Chandan Maurya and his cousin Mohit were intercepted by Shahabuddin at Barua ghat. Shahabuddin forced them into his car at gunpoint. He, later joined by Anas and Zeeshan, took the duo to a remote location, where the victims were stripped and brutally beaten with iron rods and sticks.

The attackers denied the victims water and forced them to drink urine. They also forced the victims to raise the slogans of ‘Islam Zindabad’ at gunpoint. Confirming the incident, Additional SP Durga Prasad Tiwari said that the victims were rescued near Matera, and the car used in their abduction has been seized.

Muslim men targeted Hindu girls using fake IDs

Chandan, in his complaint, said that the Muslim men attacked him and his cousin because of an old grudge. He said that the attackers even planned to kill them in Nepal.

According to Chandan, the attackers are part of an Instagram group called “Baba Guruup”. The members of the group used fake Hindu identities to trap Hindu girls via WhatsApp. Chandan said that the members of the group flaunt luxury cars and expensive gadgets, for which they get funding from abroad.

Image via India Today

He added that these Muslim men trap Hindu girls using fake identities. They find out the details of the Hindu girls, including their religion and caste and make fake social media IDs matching religion and caste of the girls. Then they trap the girls into relationships and force them to convert to Islam. They have been targeting the Hindu girls in Chandan’s village as well. He said that he tried to stop their activities by reporting about it to the police about two months ago. He even got into a fight with some members of the Instagram group. However, the police forced them to settle the matter and deleted all the evidence from his phone. “Instead of acting, the police deleted all the evidence from my phone and tried to mediate a compromise,” said Chandan accusing the police of not acting on his complaint.

“Initial probe indicates personal enmity between the groups. A case has been registered and three accused — Shahabuddin, Anas, and Zeeshan — have been arrested,” said Additional SP Tiwari. He said that the claims victims being forced to raise religious slogans were not part of the original complaint and were added later.