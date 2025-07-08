Twenty years to the day after Islamic terrorists devastated London, killing 52 innocent people and injuring over 700, the British ruling class has orchestrated a shameful spectacle. While families continue to grieve and survivors bear lifelong scars, the political and royal elite have tried to sanitize the brutal reality of jihadist violence. They have reduced it to vague expressions of sorrow about “lives lost,” as if the victims had simply dropped dead of their own accord.

7/7 attacks, the unforgotten horror

On July 7, 2005, four British Muslim suicide bombers – Mohamed Sidique Khan, Shehzad Tanweer, Germaine Lindsay, and Hasib Hussain detonated shrapnel-packed devices on three Tube trains at Aldgate, Edgware Road, and Russell Square-Kings Cross (Piccadilly Line), and a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square. The coordinated Islamist attack, inspired by Al-Qaeda, remains the deadliest terrorist atrocity on British soil since World War II. Limbs were torn off, carriages turned into charnel houses, and a bus ripped open like a tin can. This was not an accident. It was Islamic terrorism.

King Charles III: Craven platitudes from the throne

King Charles III offered polished euphemisms fit for a UN pamphlet, not a memorial for victims of Islamic terror. Speaking of “senseless acts of evil” and a “terrible summer’s day,” he peddled vapid calls for “mutual respect” while decidedly avoiding the words Islam, jihad, or Islamic terrorism. His reference to “lives lost” – as if citizens spontaneously dropped dead – is an insult to those torn apart by shrapnel bombs. Instead of naming the enemy who attacked his British subjects, the King preferred to sanitize the religious fanaticism that massacred them.

A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.



Read His Majesty's message in full:

PM Keir Starmer: Hollow rhetoric in Hyde Park

At the memorial, Starmer declared “those who tried to divide us failed”, a brazen lie. His government actively divides Brits by refusing to name Islamic extremism that has since 7/7 killed dozens of Britons, in multiple attacks. While laying wreaths, Starmer recycled hollow slogans about “standing against hate,” deliberately obscuring that the hate flowed from Quranic justification for killing “kuffar.” His office later confirmed language was vetted to avoid “offending communities” – placing jihadist sensitivities above British victims.

Clearly, for the PM of UK, protecting the fragile sentiments of the Muslim community was more important than naming the actual enemy of his country and his people. Just because the terrorists were associated with the Islamic terror outfit Al Qaeda, Starmer and the UK’s governing elite in general were afraid to name them, lest their precious Muslim vote bank get offended.

Twenty years on from the 7/7 attacks, we remember all those whose lives were lost and those whose lives were changed forever.



We honour the bravery of the first responders, and the strength of the survivors.



Those who try to divide us will always fail.

St. Paul’s cathedral: A farce of white petals

The national “service of remembrance” descended into interfaith theater. As 52,000 petals fluttered prettily from the dome, the Dean preached generic “hope” and “resilience,” framing the massacre as a natural disaster rather than religiously-motivated jihad. Survivors spoke of “darkness,” but clergy offered milquetoast homilies on “openness,” scrubbing all mention of the Islamist death cult that trained the killers. This was not remembrance, it was complicity in whitewashing terror.

“We honoured the 52 lives lost and prayed for healing and hope for everyone affected by the tragedy” posted Bishop of London Sarah Mullally, pretending the ‘lives’ were ‘lost’ in some kind of tragedy, like a natural disaster or an unfortunate accident, not cold blooded massacre planned and orchestrated by Islamic terrorists.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 attacks on London. At this morning's special service of remembrance at @StPaulsLondon, we honoured the 52 lives lost and prayed for healing and hope for everyone affected by the tragedy.

Photo credit: Graham Lacdao/St Paul's Cathedral

Deputy PM Angela Rayner’s “remembrance”, as if the 7/7 victims just grew old and died

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Reyner joined this charade, issuing a statement so anodyne it could have been drafted by a committee of censors. “We remember all whose lives were tragically altered,” she intoned, emphasising “community healing” and “shared resilience.” Not a syllable acknowledged the Islamic terrorism, or even terrorism. Her office later confirmed the language was carefully vetted to avoid “inciting division”, code for appeasing Islamist (vote bank) sensibilities and their Leftist apologists.

Today we remember the 52 lives lost and hundreds injured in the 7/7 attacks 20 years ago.



My heart goes out to the survivors, families, and brave first responders.



We honour those lost – and stand strong for the values that define our country.

Why they stay silent: British establishment’s playbook

This establishment conspiracy of silence isn’t merely cowardice, it has been systematic and consistent. It has been seen in the calculated, sanitized language of betrayal and whitewashing that the British ruling class has been mainstreaming against their people. Figures like King Charles and Keir Starmer hiding behind phrases like “lives were lost” or “tragic events,” deliberately draping the actual perpetrators in garbs of obscurity, whitewashing and trivialising their crimes, is not new.

This is in stark contrast to their explicit condemnation of “far-right extremism”, a blatant double standard that smacks of cultural surrender. While politicians spout nonsense about “unity”, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper admitted that Islamic extremism remains the “biggest threat” to the UK’s national security.

The government seems fixated on policing speech rather than dismantling the jihadist networks posing the real danger. Perversely, the discourse reveals a stunning inversion of priorities, official concern often centres on Muslim “alienation” from counter-terror policies like Prevent, while survivors of actual terror attacks plead not to have all Muslims equated with extremists.

Fore the Liberal elite, the imagined victimhood of the Muslim community, over the mere mention of the declared, self-admitted religious motive of the perpetrators of a terrorist attack, takes precedence over the victims’ fundamental right to justice and a nation’s duty of honesty and transparency towards its people. This surrender extends to the highest levels, where the Royal Family’s actions, Prince William laying flowers at Hyde Park or King Charles offering interfaith platitudes, unwittingly normalize the very ideology seeking to dismantle civilised societies.

The grooming gang cover-up: Another act of cowardice and blatant appeasement by the British govt

The systematic cover-up of Britain’s grooming gang scandal reflects a decades-long institutional cowardice, mirroring past failures to confront uncomfortable ethnic realities. Baroness Casey’s damning audit exposed a critical pattern, Pakistani-heritage men were disproportionately represented among suspects in high-profile cases across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire. Yet police and councils actively ignored this evidence, with Casey noting authorities “avoided the topic altogether for fear of appearing racist or raising community tensions”. This deliberate blindness allowed perpetrators to operate with impunity while victims suffered.

Compounding this denial was the weaponization of data suppression. The audit revealed ethnicity data was missing for two-thirds of all grooming gang suspects nationally, a gap that was “no accident—it was policy”. Authorities invoked “community cohesion” to justify burying these patterns, with reports confirming senior figures blocked investigations to avoid antagonizing Muslim communities. In Telford, council leaders suspended licensing enforcement for taxi drivers linked to abuse, fearing accusations of racism, a move one inquiry branded “craven”.

Meanwhile, victims faced institutional gaslighting. Officials dismissed child rape as “consensual relationships” or “child prostitution,” even charging traumatized girls with offences like “drunk and disorderly” while their abusers walked free. Disturbingly, social workers sometimes attended Islamic “marriages” between abusers and underage victims, and fathers attempting to rescue daughters from abuse sites were arrested instead of the perpetrators. The Starmer government now pledges legal reforms, including mandatory rape charges for adults who abuse children under 16 and expunging victims’ unjust criminal records. But these promises follow decades of silence and inaction, leaving survivors to wonder if accountability will ever transcend political convenience.

7/7’s supressed truth: The Pakistan connection

The 7/7 London bombers were directly orchestrated by al-Qaeda operatives in Pakistan, debunking the “lone wolf” narrative. Mohammad Sidique Khan and Shehzad Tanweer travelled to Pakistan in 2004–2005, where they received explosives training at camps in Mansehra and Malakand run by the al-Qaeda-linked group Harkat-ul-Mujahidin (HUM). Khan was trained by senior al-Qaeda commander Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, who also instructed other UK plotters. Their activities were coordinated by Rashid Rauf, a British al-Qaeda operative in Pakistan who facilitated their bomb-making training, target selection (including the London Underground), and communication via coded messages.

The bombers’ ‘martyrdom’ final videos, recorded in Pakistan under Rauf’s supervision, were later edited by al-Qaeda’s media wing, al-Sahab, to include endorsements from Ayman al-Zawahiri, proving direct hierarchy involvement, parallel plots like the “Crevice” conspiracy further exposed the ISI’s role. Omar Khayyam, a key figure, testified that ISI operatives ran training camps and funded jihadist “proxy wars” in Kashmir. During Khyam’s 2006 trial, he abruptly halted testimony, stating “The ISI has had words with my family… They are worried I might reveal more” a clear instance of ISI intimidation silencing critical evidence in a British court.

This nexus underscores al-Qaeda’s central command in Pakistan and the ISI’s complicity in enabling attacks against the West.

https://t.co/I3qovMtHRQ



7/7 bombers were trained in Pakistan by al-Qaeda and the ISI.



At the Old Bailey, Omar Khyam accused Pakistan's ISI of trying to threaten his family because he revealed their direct role in al-Qaeda training camps.



The lead 7/7 bomber had trained there. pic.twitter.com/tjy8HvU0Zi — Chris Blackburn (@CJBdingo25) July 7, 2025

Conclusion: The cowardice that kills

Britain’s leaders have perfected a lexicon of evasion. By trivialising and obscuring Islamist terror with terms like “senseless evil, “tragedy,”, “lives lost” etc, they absolve themselves of confronting the ideology that fueled it. By refusing to name Pakistani grooming gangs, they sacrifice vulnerable children at the altar of political correctness.

This is not “sensitivity” it is cowardice . When the Prime Minister lauds “unity” while whitewashing jihadism, he betrays the 52 people murdered on 7/7. When police ignore grooming gangs to avoid “racism,” they become accomplices to rape.

Islamic terrorism is not a phantom. It is real, it is ideological, and it must be named and confronted with, not shielded by identity politics. Until Britain’s leaders find the courage to speak plainly, their wreaths and memorials are not tributes. They are tombstones for truth.