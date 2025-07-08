Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeOpinionsUK's King Charles, Bishop, PM Starmer and others go overboard to whitewash Islamic terrorist...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

UK’s King Charles, Bishop, PM Starmer and others go overboard to whitewash Islamic terrorist attack of 7/7, use ‘lives were lost’, as if victims just dropped dead on their own

Clearly, for the PM of UK, protecting the fragile sentiments of the Muslim community was more important than naming the actual enemy of his country and his people. Just because the terrorists were associated with the Islamic terror outfit Al Qaeda, Starmer and the UK's governing elite in general were afraid to name them, lest their precious Muslim vote bank get offended.

Balendu Singh Angad
Prince William represented the King and attended a memorial service in Hyde Park | Credit: X @RoyalFamily

Twenty years to the day after Islamic terrorists devastated London, killing 52 innocent people and injuring over 700, the British ruling class has orchestrated a shameful spectacle. While families continue to grieve and survivors bear lifelong scars, the political and royal elite have tried to sanitize the brutal reality of jihadist violence. They have reduced it to vague expressions of sorrow about “lives lost,” as if the victims had simply dropped dead of their own accord.

7/7 attacks, the unforgotten horror

On July 7, 2005, four British Muslim suicide bombers – Mohamed Sidique Khan, Shehzad Tanweer, Germaine Lindsay, and Hasib Hussain detonated shrapnel-packed devices on three Tube trains at Aldgate, Edgware Road, and Russell Square-Kings Cross (Piccadilly Line), and a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square. The coordinated Islamist attack, inspired by Al-Qaeda, remains the deadliest terrorist atrocity on British soil since World War II. Limbs were torn off, carriages turned into charnel houses, and a bus ripped open like a tin can. This was not an accident. It was Islamic terrorism.

King Charles III: Craven platitudes from the throne

King Charles III offered polished euphemisms fit for a UN pamphlet, not a memorial for victims of Islamic terror. Speaking of “senseless acts of evil” and a “terrible summer’s day,” he peddled vapid calls for “mutual respect” while decidedly avoiding the words Islam, jihad, or Islamic terrorism. His reference to “lives lost” – as if citizens spontaneously dropped dead – is an insult to those torn apart by shrapnel bombs. Instead of naming the enemy who attacked his British subjects, the King preferred to sanitize the religious fanaticism that massacred them.

PM Keir Starmer: Hollow rhetoric in Hyde Park

At the memorial, Starmer declared “those who tried to divide us failed”, a brazen lie. His government actively divides Brits by refusing to name Islamic extremism that has since 7/7 killed dozens of Britons, in multiple attacks. While laying wreaths, Starmer recycled hollow slogans about “standing against hate,” deliberately obscuring that the hate flowed from Quranic justification for killing “kuffar.” His office later confirmed language was vetted to avoid “offending communities” – placing jihadist sensitivities above British victims.

Clearly, for the PM of UK, protecting the fragile sentiments of the Muslim community was more important than naming the actual enemy of his country and his people. Just because the terrorists were associated with the Islamic terror outfit Al Qaeda, Starmer and the UK’s governing elite in general were afraid to name them, lest their precious Muslim vote bank get offended.

St. Paul’s cathedral: A farce of white petals

The national “service of remembrance” descended into interfaith theater. As 52,000 petals fluttered prettily from the dome, the Dean preached generic “hope” and “resilience,” framing the massacre as a natural disaster rather than religiously-motivated jihad. Survivors spoke of “darkness,” but clergy offered milquetoast homilies on “openness,” scrubbing all mention of the Islamist death cult that trained the killers. This was not remembrance, it was complicity in whitewashing terror.

“We honoured the 52 lives lost and prayed for healing and hope for everyone affected by the tragedy” posted Bishop of London Sarah Mullally, pretending the ‘lives’ were ‘lost’ in some kind of tragedy, like a natural disaster or an unfortunate accident, not cold blooded massacre planned and orchestrated by Islamic terrorists.

Deputy PM Angela Rayner’s “remembrance”, as if the 7/7 victims just grew old and died

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Reyner joined this charade, issuing a statement so anodyne it could have been drafted by a committee of censors. “We remember all whose lives were tragically altered,” she intoned, emphasising “community healing” and “shared resilience.” Not a syllable acknowledged the Islamic terrorism, or even terrorism. Her office later confirmed the language was carefully vetted to avoid “inciting division”, code for appeasing Islamist (vote bank) sensibilities and their Leftist apologists.

Why they stay silent: British establishment’s playbook

This establishment conspiracy of silence isn’t merely cowardice, it has been systematic and consistent. It has been seen in the calculated, sanitized language of betrayal and whitewashing that the British ruling class has been mainstreaming against their people. Figures like King Charles and Keir Starmer hiding behind phrases like “lives were lost” or “tragic events,” deliberately draping the actual perpetrators in garbs of obscurity, whitewashing and trivialising their crimes, is not new.

This is in stark contrast to their explicit condemnation of “far-right extremism”, a blatant double standard that smacks of cultural surrender. While politicians spout nonsense about “unity”, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper admitted that Islamic extremism remains the “biggest threat” to the UK’s national security.

The government seems fixated on policing speech rather than dismantling the jihadist networks posing the real danger. Perversely, the discourse reveals a stunning inversion of priorities, official concern often centres on Muslim “alienation” from counter-terror policies like Prevent, while survivors of actual terror attacks plead not to have all Muslims equated with extremists.

Fore the Liberal elite, the imagined victimhood of the Muslim community, over the mere mention of the declared, self-admitted religious motive of the perpetrators of a terrorist attack, takes precedence over the victims’ fundamental right to justice and a nation’s duty of honesty and transparency towards its people. This surrender extends to the highest levels, where the Royal Family’s actions, Prince William laying flowers at Hyde Park or King Charles offering interfaith platitudes, unwittingly normalize the very ideology seeking to dismantle civilised societies.

The grooming gang cover-up: Another act of cowardice and blatant appeasement by the British govt

The systematic cover-up of Britain’s grooming gang scandal reflects a decades-long institutional cowardice, mirroring past failures to confront uncomfortable ethnic realities. Baroness Casey’s damning audit exposed a critical pattern, Pakistani-heritage men were disproportionately represented among suspects in high-profile cases across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire. Yet police and councils actively ignored this evidence, with Casey noting authorities “avoided the topic altogether for fear of appearing racist or raising community tensions”. This deliberate blindness allowed perpetrators to operate with impunity while victims suffered.

Compounding this denial was the weaponization of data suppression. The audit revealed ethnicity data was missing for two-thirds of all grooming gang suspects nationally, a gap that was “no accident—it was policy”. Authorities invoked “community cohesion” to justify burying these patterns, with reports confirming senior figures blocked investigations to avoid antagonizing Muslim communities. In Telford, council leaders suspended licensing enforcement for taxi drivers linked to abuse, fearing accusations of racism, a move one inquiry branded “craven”.

Meanwhile, victims faced institutional gaslighting. Officials dismissed child rape as “consensual relationships” or “child prostitution,” even charging traumatized girls with offences like “drunk and disorderly” while their abusers walked free. Disturbingly, social workers sometimes attended Islamic “marriages” between abusers and underage victims, and fathers attempting to rescue daughters from abuse sites were arrested instead of the perpetrators. The Starmer government now pledges legal reforms, including mandatory rape charges for adults who abuse children under 16 and expunging victims’ unjust criminal records. But these promises follow decades of silence and inaction, leaving survivors to wonder if accountability will ever transcend political convenience.

7/7’s supressed truth: The Pakistan connection

The 7/7 London bombers were directly orchestrated by al-Qaeda operatives in Pakistan, debunking the “lone wolf” narrative. Mohammad Sidique Khan and Shehzad Tanweer travelled to Pakistan in 2004–2005, where they received explosives training at camps in Mansehra and Malakand run by the al-Qaeda-linked group Harkat-ul-Mujahidin (HUM). Khan was trained by senior al-Qaeda commander Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, who also instructed other UK plotters. Their activities were coordinated by Rashid Rauf, a British al-Qaeda operative in Pakistan who facilitated their bomb-making training, target selection (including the London Underground), and communication via coded messages.

The bombers’ ‘martyrdom’ final videos, recorded in Pakistan under Rauf’s supervision, were later edited by al-Qaeda’s media wing, al-Sahab, to include endorsements from Ayman al-Zawahiri, proving direct hierarchy involvement, parallel plots like the “Crevice” conspiracy further exposed the ISI’s role. Omar Khayyam, a key figure, testified that ISI operatives ran training camps and funded jihadist “proxy wars” in Kashmir. During Khyam’s 2006 trial, he abruptly halted testimony, stating “The ISI has had words with my family… They are worried I might reveal more” a clear instance of ISI intimidation silencing critical evidence in a British court.

This nexus underscores al-Qaeda’s central command in Pakistan and the ISI’s complicity in enabling attacks against the West.

Conclusion: The cowardice that kills

Britain’s leaders have perfected a lexicon of evasion. By trivialising and obscuring Islamist terror with terms like “senseless evil, “tragedy,”, “lives lost” etc, they absolve themselves of confronting the ideology that fueled it. By refusing to name Pakistani grooming gangs, they sacrifice vulnerable children at the altar of political correctness.

This is not “sensitivity” it is cowardice . When the Prime Minister lauds “unity” while whitewashing jihadism, he betrays the 52 people murdered on 7/7. When police ignore grooming gangs to avoid “racism,” they become accomplices to rape.

Islamic terrorism is not a phantom. It is real, it is ideological, and it must be named and confronted with, not shielded by identity politics. Until Britain’s leaders find the courage to speak plainly, their wreaths and memorials are not tributes. They are tombstones for truth.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms7/7 attacks London, London tube attacks, Al Qaeda attacks
Balendu Singh Angad
Balendu Singh Angad
Balendu Singh Angad crafts impactful and engaging narratives tailored for today's digital platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a flair for storytelling, he focuses on international relations, social commentary, and lyrical innovation. Balendu blends creative expression with public relevance, making his work both thought-provoking and widely accessible.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Soros-backed NGO amplifies Rahul Gandhi’s disinformation on Bihar voter rolls: Inside ADR’s web of foreign links, Rafale lies, and EC disruption

Amit Kelkar -
As Bihar elections approach, the familiar nexus of ADR, Soros-linked networks, activist-lawyers, and the Mahagathbandhan are busy orchestrating a manufactured crisis and weaponising disinformation to delegitimise India’s electoral institutions.
Law

Madras High Court pulls up former DMK Minister K Ponmudy for his derogatory remarks against Hinduism, says CBI probe will be ordered if Tamil...

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High Court has delivered a blistering rebuke to Tamil Nadu police for their "distressing and unfortunate" failure to act against former DMK Minister K. Ponmudy over derogatory remarks targeting Hindu religious sects and women, warning it would order a CBI probe if authorities fail to take immediate action.

Cloudbursts, landslides, and rising death toll: Himachal Pradesh faces nature’s fury as the state battles massive floods caused by the monsoon

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son-in-law appointed as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium

Beyond Mastani: The unmatched military genius of Peshwa Bajirao, know why Amit Shah brought the legendary warrior to NDA campus in Pune

Karnataka: While Hindus honour Muharram in Muslim-less village, a Muslim man desecrates Ganesha idol in Shivamogga

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Soros-backed NGO amplifies Rahul Gandhi’s disinformation on Bihar voter rolls: Inside ADR’s web of foreign links, Rafale lies, and EC disruption

Amit Kelkar -

Madras High Court pulls up former DMK Minister K Ponmudy for his derogatory remarks against Hinduism, says CBI probe will be ordered if Tamil...

OpIndia Staff -

Cloudbursts, landslides, and rising death toll: Himachal Pradesh faces nature’s fury as the state battles massive floods caused by the monsoon

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s Intersys Limited sues OpIndia for defamation in Karachi Court over fentanyl exposé, ignoring jurisdiction rules while sitting on allegations of drug and visa...

Anurag -

US President Donald Trump imposes a 35% tariff on Muhammad Yunus’s Bangladesh, keeps the option of “No Tariff” if the country decides to set...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son-in-law appointed as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium

OpIndia Staff -

Beyond Mastani: The unmatched military genius of Peshwa Bajirao, know why Amit Shah brought the legendary warrior to NDA campus in Pune

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Karnataka: While Hindus honour Muharram in Muslim-less village, a Muslim man desecrates Ganesha idol in Shivamogga

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Muslim mob brutally thrashes Hindu man for not paying chanda for Muharram, hits him severely on the head, Hindus block roads in...

OpIndia Staff -

No Nidhi Razdan, Indians are not obsessed with the ‘Muslim identity’ of Zohran Mamdani, but rather angry at his anti-Hindu and anti-India rhetoric

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com