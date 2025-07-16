Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUnion Cabinet approves Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years, 1.7 crore farmers...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union Cabinet approves Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years, 1.7 crore farmers to be benefited in 100 districts

The Scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit.

OpIndia Staff

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.” The scheme has been approved for a period of six years, beginning with 2025-26 to cover 100 districts. Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and first of its kind focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

The Scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit.

With a total outlay of ₹24,000 crore over six years, the scheme aims to benefit 1.7 crore farmers through focused interventions in areas such as crop productivity, irrigation, storage infrastructure, credit access, and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.

The scheme has been approved by the cabinet in pursuance of Budget announcement for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana”. The Scheme will be implemented through convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector.

100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state/UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state.

Committees will be formed at District, State and National level for effective planning, implementation and monitoring of the Scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalized by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, which will also have progressive farmers as members.

The District Plans will be aligned to the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors as well as expansion of natural and organic farming. Progress of the Scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored on 117 key Performance Indicators through a dashboard on monthly basis. NITI will also review and guide the district plans. Besides Central Nodal Officers appointed for each district will also review the scheme on a regular basis.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts will improve, the overall average against key performance indicators will rise for the country. The scheme will result in higher productivity, value addition in agriculture and allied sector, local livelihood creation and hence increase domestic production and achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). As the indicators of these 100 districts improve, the national indicators will automatically show an upward trajectory.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -
Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh, which was once used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, is being torn down to make way for a new semi-concrete building.
News Reports

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -
After a prolonged farmer protest, the Karnataka government has scrapped its plan to acquire land for an aerospace park near Bengaluru. Seizing the moment, Andhra Pradesh has offered over 8,000 acres and attractive policies to draw aerospace investors.

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

Ghost students, fake schools, including madrasas, and Rs 57 lakh vanished: All you need to know about the MP Minority Scholarship Scam

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Hindu transgenders accuse Muslim peers of forced conversion, infecting them with HIV syringes upon refusal; SIT to probe

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Intekhab Haider arrested for rape and blackmail of a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert, victim’s friend Reena Bano already arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

OpIndia Staff -

Keeladi excavation and controversy over the ASI report by Amarnath Ramakrishna: Why is the TN govt at loggerheads with ASI and Centre over it

Rukma Rathore -

Chhangur Baba is just tip of the iceberg: Unmasking the Islamist playbook of sexual exploitation, forced conversions, blackmail, and foreign-funded subversion in India

Shraddha Pandey -

Ghost students, fake schools, including madrasas, and Rs 57 lakh vanished: All you need to know about the MP Minority Scholarship Scam

Balendu Singh Angad -

Jabalpur: Collector gives “Clean Chit” to illegal Madhai Mosque on Gayatri Mandir land, his effigy carried in a mock funeral procession in response

OpIndia Staff -

Fake news derailed: PIB busts viral reports claiming bullet train won’t run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, confirms project on track

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com