In Bilari police station area, Moradabad, Utter Pradesh, a Dalit Hindu e-rickshaw driver Ankit was brutally beaten by a Muslim mob for playing bhajan during Sawan. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, in which the attackers can be seen dragging the victim.

According to the reports, at around 7 PM on Thursday (10 July 2025), Anikit aka Chotu was going to put his e-rickshaw on charging under the Mohalla Imali. When he reached Sabir Chowk, some Muslims stopped him and told him not to play bhajan there. According to the victim, he said that what is the problem with playing bhajan? After saying that he departed ahead.

Mohammad Usman, Noor Rahman & gang brutally beat Dalit e-rickshaw driver Ankit in Moradabad for playing Shiv bhajans.



Dragged into a house, he faced casteist slurs & a vicious thrashing.



After this, Bhura, Sameer, Usman, Azim, and Nurrahman, along with his 15 to 20 Muslim friends, surrounded Ankit. They brutally beat him and tried to kill him by strangling him. The accused also used caste-based slurs. Then threatened and fled. When the matter reached the Hindu organizations, an FIR was registered with the police on Friday (11 July 2025).

The police registered a case against 5 nominated and 15 to 20 unidentified accused in other serious sections including assault, murderous attack, and SC-ST Act. Taking action, 3 accused have been arrested and sent to jail.