USCIRF releases factsheet on Bangladesh, exposes persecution of Hindus and religious minorities under watch of interim govt led by Muhammad Yunus

On Monday (21st July), the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) released a factsheet on Bangladesh, highlighting concerns about religious freedom in the country.

The report noted that religious minorities have expressed serious concerns about their safety and ability to practice their Faith openly.

USCIRF flagged that Bangladesh maintains a blasphemy law under Section 195A of its Penal Code. At the same time, the Cyber Security Act of 2023 penalises individuals with 2 years of imprisonment for hurting religious sentiments.

OpIndia had previously highlighted 13 cases where Hindus were attacked, tortured and persecuted by Muslim mobs under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’

🚨 USCIRF released a factsheet that provides a summary of religious freedom conditions in Bangladesh, including key observations from USCIRF’s delegation. https://t.co/ag02wh6eoI — USCIRF (@USCIRF) July 21, 2025

USCIRF noted that religious minorities are being excluded from the ‘Constitutional Reform Commission’ and are underrepresented in State-run institutions and politics.

“Hindu, indigenous, Ahmadiyya, and Sufi Muslim communities continue to report discrimination,” it stated in its factsheet.

USCIRF highlighted the lack of accountability of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus and the collapse of the law enforcement system.

It pointed out that despite fears of religious violence in the run up to the national elections in 2026, no comprehensive strategy has been formulated by the Yunus regime for its prevention.

“Some religious minorities and Muslim women emphasised that they continue to face societal-level discrimination from more hardline Islamic groups, and they emphasised that attacks along religious lines, while sporadic, continue,” USCIRF stated.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom concluded that minorities should be able to practice their Faith without retribution or fear.

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia has been vetting and reporting cases of atrocities on Hindus since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on 5th August 2024.

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses within 3 days of the fall of Dhaka.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a radical Muslim man named Yasin Mia vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on 25th September.

In the latest series of attacks, idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities were vandalised at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap and the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap on 28th September and 1st October respectively.

The attacks were carried out in Sujanagar upazila in Pabna district in Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh. While a total of 4 idols were defaced at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap, another 5 Hindu idols were destroyed at the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap.

On 3rd October, 7 idols of Hindu deities were destroyed at the Gopinath Jiur Akhara Durga Puja mandap in Kishoreganj, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh.

On 5th November, the Hindu community came under attack from police and law enforcement authorities in Hazari Goli in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

On 29th November, a violent Muslim mob attacked Hindu minorities and vandalised 3 temples in Patharghata in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

The Hindu religious sites that the Muslims targeted included the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the Shoni Temple, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple. The attack took place immediately after the conclusion of Jumma Namaz.

On 30th November, a prominent Hindu journalist named Munni Saha was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

A group of extremists attacked the Mahashmashan Kali Mata Mandir, vandalised 7 idols of deities and stole gold ornaments on 13th December 2024.

On 19th December, a Muslim man identified as Alal Uddin vandalised an idol at the Polashkanda Kali Temple and then attempted to create a fake alibi. The incident occurred in Haluaghat upazila in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

Another 37-year-old Muslim man identified as Azharul vandalised several idols of deities in Haluaghat Upazila in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

The recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and his aides, attempts at banning Hindu organisation ISKCON and stiffling Hindu protests with cases of ‘sedition’ highlight systematic persecution under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus.

There have been multiple instances of attacks on Hindus under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’ The recent cases of Hridoy Pal, Utsab Mandal, Partha Biswas Pintu, Akash Das, Pranta Talukder and Utsab Kumar Gian are shining examples of targeted persecution.