Bangladesh: Police and army attack Hindus after they protest against derogatory Facebook post on ISKCON by Muslim trader

OpIndia Staff
Joint team of police and army attack Hindus in Hazari goli, Chittagong
On Tuesday (5th November), the Hindu community came under attack from police and law enforcement authorities in Hazari Goli in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the local Hindus staged a protest against a trader named Osman Mollah, who made derogatory remarks about ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) and Sanatan Dharma.

Miffed by the actions of the accused, members of the Hindu community gathered outside his shop and expressed their anger. Instead of taking legal action against the Muslim trader, the law enforcement authorities took him into ‘safe custody.’

Sources on ground zero have shared visuals from Hazari Goli in Chittagong, where a joint team of police and army officials could be seen hunting down the Hindu community.

In order to rationalise their onslaught against the religious minority, the law enforcement authorities are alleging that the Hindus attacked them with bricks and acid.

At least 5 Hindus were injured when the joint team of army and police officials attacked them with batons.

Several members of the minority community (estimated to be around 30) were also detained.

In a disturbing video, the law enforcement authorities in Chittagong were seen destroying CCTV in the hopes of removing any evidence of their persecution of the Hindu community.

The attack on Hindus continued late into Wednesday night, with scared residents of the area recording videos of the joint police-army action.

Muslim mob accuses Hindu boy of committing ‘blasphemy’, wanted to lynch him

Last month, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Hridoy Pal. He is a student of Class XI. A mob comprising of madrassa students gathered outside the Kadirdi Degree College and demanded that the administration hand the victim over to them.

They accused the Hindu student of committing ‘blasphemy’ through a Facebook post. Hridoy Pal was called into the principal’s cabin and interrogated. The victim informed the college authorities that he did not own a mobile phone.

He further stated that the alleged ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post was published from an ID, which was hacked 2 years ago. The frenzied Muslim mob ghearoed the principal’s office, and vandalised motorcycles and school property.

On learning about the matter, the Officer-in-charge of Boalmari police station reached the spot. Local political leaders also rushed to the scene that pacify the radical Muslims.

Later, the army was called in to prevent any untoward situation. They took the Hindu boy into their custody. A video of a blindfolded Hridoy Pal being carried on all fours by army officials has surfaced on social media.

In the footage, Muslims could be seen slapping the victim and encouraging others to assault him. One army official was seen hitting the Hindu boy with a stick.

Reportedly, the violent mob attacked the army personnel with stones and shoes while they took Hridoy Pal to the army camp.

