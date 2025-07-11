The United States declared on 9th July that it has sanctioned an independent expert who had been designated by the United Nations to look into claims of the alleged human rights violations in the Palestinian territory. Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, has been a vocal opponent of the Jewish state.

She called its actions in Gaza Strip “genocide” against the Palestinian people and “violation of international laws.” She firmly endorsed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed that he was slapping sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur for the UN Human Rights Council, for her despicable and illegal attempts to compel the ICC to commence action against US and Israeli officials, firms and executives.

He warned that her “campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated. We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense.” Rubio further asserted that the Western power intends to continue pursuing every measure it believes is necessary to combat lawfare and defend its sovereignty alongside that of its allies.

Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt @IntlCrimCourt action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.



Albanese's campaign of political and economic…

Albanese reacted to the development and claimed that the powerful are penalising those who advocate for the weak and added that “it is not a sign of strength, but of guilt. Let’s stand tall, together.”

"The powerful punishing those who speak for the powerless, it is not a sign of strength, but of guilt".



Let's stand tall, together.

The UN rapporteur expressed, “It looks like I’ve hit a nerve. My concern is there are people dying in Gaza while you and I are speaking, and the United Nations are totally unable to intervene,” in a conversation with the Middle East Eye.

She in an earlier post stated that everyone’s attention must be on Gaza, where children are starving to death in the arms of their mothers while their fathers and siblings are being bombed to pieces as they try to find food. “Enough. Send navies. Break the siege. Together, we can. Together, we must,” she urged.

I 🧡 sensible lawyers as much as I🧡principled politicians. Right now, we need both fully engaged, 200% committed, to stopping the genocide.

All eyes must remain on Gaza, where children are dying of starvation in their mothers' arms, while their fathers and siblings are bombed…

The sanctions, according to Albanese, were “calculated to weaken my mission.” She declared, “I’ll continue to do what I have to do,” during a press appearance in Slovenia. Furthermore, she questioned the motive behind the action and asked “for having exposed a genocide? For having denounced the system? They never challenged me on the facts.” Both Israel and the United States which offers military assistance, have vehemently refuted her allegations.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, demanded that the US sanctions be “promptly reversed.” He stressed, “UN member states should engage substantively and constructively, rather than resorting to punitive measures, even in the face of fierce disagreement.”

Notably, the White House sanctioned four ICC judges last month for their “illegitimate and baseless actions” against the United States and its allies.

What is a rapporteur

Albanese is a high-profile member and part of an expert panel selected by the Geneva-based 47-member UN Human Rights Council. They communicate with the body to facilitate the monitoring of human rights records in diverse countries and the global compliance with specific rights.

They regularly submit reports to the body in order to maintain records on the global observance of particular rights as well as the human rights records in different nations. Special rapporteurs have no official power and do not speak for the United Nations. However, their findings help prosecutors in the International Criminal Court and other venues working on transnational justice issues. Additionally, their reports could pressurize countries.

There are now 13 experts on particular nations and territories chosen by the council including Albanese. Documenting abuses and violations of human rights, special rapporteurs often have one-year renewable mandates and frequently operate independently of the nation they are probing.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar and Russia all have their own rapporteurs. One on Syria is expected to take over once a protracted commission of investigation on the nation concludes its mandate. Additionally, the Central African Republic, Mali and Somalia each have three “independent experts” who specialise in providing technical support.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) appoints an impartial expert known as the special rapporteur to provide updates on “human rights abuses” occurring in Palestinian territory. The 1993 Committee on Human Rights resolution is the source of the special rapporteur’s mission. The rapporteur publicly shares the evaluation of the state of human rights while collaborating with governments and civil society. They receive logistical support from the UNHRC, which also conducts yearly reports and frequent site inspections.

Albanese has expertise in international law and migration, having worked with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and other international organisations on refugee and displacement issues, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Her position is reportedly an integral part of an established system to monitor and document the rights of Palestinians living under Israeli control.

Who is Francesca Albanese

Italian human rights attorney Francesca Albanese gained notoriety as the special rapporteur for Gaza and the West Bank, a position she has since occupied May 2022. She is a Middle East and human rights expert, an international lawyer and an affiliate scholar at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of International Migration since 2015.

She previously taught and lectured at several universities in Europe and the Middle East. She has written extensively about Palestine and the mission along activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in various publications. She is a co-author of Palestinian Refugees in International Law (2020).

According to her biography on the Georgetown University website, she worked with the UN from 2003 to 2013, including its human rights office along with its Palestinian humanitarian organisation and the legal affairs division of UNRWA. During an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, she served as a protection adviser for Project Concern International, an American non-governmental organisation, while she was in Washington from 2013 to 2015.

She offers lectures on “the question of Palestinian refugees in context” at several academic institutions and research facilities, such as the University of Bethlehem’s MICAD program, where she also oversees thesis of master’s students.

She has a BA in law from the University of Pisa (cum laude) and an LL.M. in human rights from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). She has links with the American University of Beirut’s Issam Fares Institute and ISIM (Institute for the Study of International Migration) as of 2015 (she has not been a resident since 2016).

Loud detractor of Israel

Albanese has vehemently denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza since the start of its conflict with Hamas in October 2023. She has also slammed the Trump administration’s repeated efforts to shut down opponents of Israel’s counterterrorism efforts. She called the situation in Gaza “apocalyptic” and accused Israel of committing “one of the cruellest genocides in modern history” in her 3rd July speech to the UNHRC.

According to her, Israel’s actions were a part of a “settler colonial project of erasure” that had been intensified in recent months by the use of military force, mass displacement and famine.

Albanese in a March 2024 report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Israel had committed genocide through mass murder, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the establishment of circumstances that might result in the physical extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.

In June 2025, she presented a report in which she named many multinational companies, including banks and armaments manufacturers, that were allegedly supporting or making money because of Israel’s opeartions. She called on member nations to follow through on prosecutions at the International Criminal Court (ICC), halt military transactions and apply targeted sanctions on Israel.

Her report was described as “legally groundless, defamatory, and a flagrant abuse of her office” by Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva and charged with “whitewashed Hamas atrocities.”

She recently alleged that her analysis “shows why Israel’s genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many.” She then proceeded to take the names of multiple major US corporations involved in supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Furthermore, she has also been infamous for her remarks. She implied that the “Jewish lobby” was influencing US government choices about Israel and the Palestinians in 2014. According to reports, she later expressed regret, but denied that it was antisemitic.

Israel has accused the Human Rights Council, Albanese and past rapporteurs of prejudice as well as shared a tense relationship with them for a long time. Israel reportedly declined to work with a special “Commission of Inquiry” that was set up after the fight with Hamas in 2021.