After a failed meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15th August to resolve Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump is back to taking undue credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, following his meeting with Putin, Trump reiterated his claim that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their military conflict. “Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down airplanes already. And that would have been maybe nuclear. I would have said it was going to go nuclear. And I was able to get it done,” Trump bragged.

When Hannity asked why he was getting involved in all these conflicts across the world, Trump justified his interference, saying that his main objective was to save lives. “Number one, to save lives in all cases, because wars are wars. When you see what would have happened with Cambodia as an example, now, I’m not involved, but I was involved in negotiating a trade deal. And I said, You guys are going to be fighting Thailand, Cambodia, so many different,” Trump rambled.

Trump also claimed that he played a key role in ending conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Iran and Israel, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia, saying this justified a Nobel Peace Prize for him. Apparently, Trump is trying to portray himself as some sort of global peacemaker to lay claim to the Nobel Peace Prize.

The self-bragging style of the US President is not new to the world. He has a reputation for being a loudmouth who exaggerates things and makes sweeping statements, none of which suits the high office he holds. Upholding his reputation, he recently described his meeting with the Russian President as “extremely productive” even though he could not get Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, which was supposedly the main objective of the meeting.

India has unequivocally denied the US role in the ceasefire with Pakistan

Ever since a ceasefire understanding was reached between India and Pakistan at the request of the latter, following India’s Operation Sindoor in May this year, Trump has been going on with his boastful tirade about brokering peace between the two countries. The US President did not stop repeating his false claim, despite the Indian government’s clear statement that the ceasefire understanding between the two countries was a bilateral act.

A ceasefire understanding was reached between India and Pakistan on May 10, 2025, after India inflicted heavy damages on Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 Hindu tourists after identifying their religion. India launched a retaliatory military action after the terror attack and destroyed the terror launchpads located inside Pakistan and the PoJK. India’s military action against terrorists rattled Pakistan, and it launched drone and missile attacks on India, which led to a military conflict between India and Pakistan. After suffering heavy losses due to India’s strong military response, Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

However, right after a ceasefire was reached bilaterally between India and Pakistan, the US President jumped in to take the credit for it. In an unstatesmanlike manner, Trump made an official statement taking the credit for the ceasefire, even before an official statement could be made by the Indian government.

Trump took a U-turn on his false statement about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly told him in a phone call that he had no role to play in the ceasefire. He admitted that the two countries agreed to the ceasefire bilaterally. However, later on, Trump again went back to reiterating his lie that he mediated the ceasefire, displaying his desperation to boost his contendership for the Nobel Peace Prize.

This became evident after Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following a luncheon with the US President in June this year. Whether Trump will be able to get the Nobel Peace Prize after all his desperate attempts to be seen as a global peacemaker remains to be seen, but looking at his trade and foreign policy in his second term, he seems to be emerging as a global bully.