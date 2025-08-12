There are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends in geopolitics. The only permanent friend is self-interest. From Syria to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump is demonstrating that self-interest is paramount even if it comes at the cost of mollycoddling Islamic jihadist terrorists and their enablers.

In May 2025, Trump held a meeting with Ahmed Hussain al-Sharaa, the interim president of Syria, who just months back had a $10 million bounty on his head by the US government. Trump heaped praises on the former terrorist, who once admitted to having celebrated the 9/11 Islamic terror attack that killed thousands.

When asked how he finds the new Syrian President, Trump said, “Young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter.”

JUST IN:



🇺🇲🇸🇾 President Trump speaking about Syria’s new President Al-Sharaa, who was ISIS commander and had $10 milion bounty on his head:



"Young, attractive guy, tough guy. Strong past, very strong past — fighter. He's got a real shot at holding it together." pic.twitter.com/UHKQ6S0u2P — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 14, 2025

In Afghanistan, former US President Joe Biden received all the global condemnation and domestic backlash for withdrawing US forces in 2021. However, it was Trump’s 2020 Doha Agreement that laid the ground for the eventual historic visuals of the US literally fleeing Afghanistan and leaving it in the hands of Taliban terrorists.

Basically, the USA spent 20 years, over 2 trillion dollars, and hundreds of lives in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban. But they left in 2021 after signing a deal with them and handing over their military assets worth billions to the very same forces they spent 20 years fighting.

2️⃣AFGHANISTAN



Invading in late 2001 together with a NATO+ coalition, the US thought a ‘liberal interventionism at gunpoint’ approach would turn Afghanistan into a compliant client.



Instead, they spent 20 years and $2T to replace the Taliban… with the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/SljWokFhd8 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 4, 2025

Now, Trump wants to restore the US military presence in Afghanistan, although it remains to be seen how successful he will be in doing so.

After elevating a former ISIS terrorist to power in Syria and leaving Afghanistan to the Taliban, Trump has declared ‘friendship’ with the Pakistan Army, the biggest Islamic terrorist group in the region. Only a month after India inflicted a humiliating defeat on Pakistani Forces during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam Islamic terror attack, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir had lunch with Trump at the White House.

While the meeting came days after Indo-Pak conflict, it was more about Iran-Israel conflict than about India.

Historically, the United States has always used Pakistan in the region to achieve its goals, a fact which has been acknowledged by the leaders of the Islamic Republic. Pakistan was used by the US for years for its strategic operations in Afghanistan and others parts of the region.

Recently, the de facto leader of Pakistan visited the US again. Munir attended the farewell program for the outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom). Trump’s backing has either emboldened Munir, or he is being actively encouraged by Washington to issue nuclear and dam-bombing threats to India.

Pakistani Field Marshal Munir in US, meets Centcom military leadership, and attends Kurilla farewell.



PS: So far no public inputs on Trump meet



Picture released by Pakistani military https://t.co/W0E4QVmxVr pic.twitter.com/tcATWn5EnL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 10, 2025

At a private dinner in Tampa, Florida, on 10th August, the uniformed madrasa-bred jihadi who effectively controls Islamabad’s foreign and security policy, used a Mercedes-versus-dump-truck analogy to paint Pakistan as a “spoiler” power capable of inflicting damage on a far stronger neighbour. “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

He also claimed that if India builds a dam on the Indus River, Pakistan will hit the dam with 10 missiles and destroy it. Munir also threatened Indian industrialist-billionaire Mukesh Ambani by invoking Quranic verses. “Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of [industrialist] Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time,” he bragged.

The timing of Asim Munir’s nuclear threat is crucial. Firstly, the threat was made from US soil. Munir not only tried to play to Islamic terrorists in Pakistan, citing Islamic verses to gloat about imaginary wins and powers, but he again used the nuclear threat as a blackmail, declarimg that Pakistan will ‘take half the world down with it’, like an average suicide bomber.

Also, Munir’s nuclear threat made from US soil against India came on the day the US dropped the atomic bomb on Japan’s Nagasaki 80 years ago.

While India issued a strong statement against Munir’s nuclear threat and reiterated that New Delhi will never be threatened by such blackmail, the US government and the legacy media have maintained a deliberate silence, fuelling speculations that these threats are not a mere expression of Munir’s anti-India and anti-Hindu mindset, but a calculated move encouraged by the US.

Besides issuing self-humiliating nuclear threats and targeting Mukesh Ambani, Munir also reiterated his “Kashmir is our jugular vein” remark, which he made days prior to the Pahalgam attack. “Kashmir is “not an internal matter of India but an incomplete international agenda. As the Quaid-e-Azam had said, Kashmir is the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan.”

Munir also thanked Trump for his imaginary role in ending the Indo-Pak conflict. Asim Munir’s Trump flattery didn’t go unrewarded. The Trump administration has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organisation’. This not only lends renewed credence to Pakistan Army’s apocryphal narrative that Baloch freedom fighters are ‘terrorists’ but equates Baloch independence struggle with Islamic terrorism carried out by Pakistan Army-backed Jihadist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, LeT offshoot and perpetrator of Pahalgam—The Resistance Front. Not to forget, the US had earlier designated TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation.

On 11th August, the US Department of State designated The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). The executive order added the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation.

Baloch rebels have been fighting against Pakistani govt’s exploitation, and Chinese projects in their soil

Over the years, the BLA struck Pakistani military and Chinese personnel along with projects linked to Beijing’s investments in the province as they exploit the Baloch resources. The Baloch people, who are among the most marginalised communities in Pakistan, accuse the Pakistani government and China of exploiting the resources without providing any benefit to the locals.

US President Donald Trump recently unveiled a new trade agreement with Islamabad to jointly develop Pakistan’s alleged “massive oil reserves”. The announcement came just hours after he slapped the first round of 25% tariff and additional penalties on Indian imports. Interestingly, Trump claimed that someday Pakistan might be selling oil to India.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves… Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Given that most of Pakistan’s known oil and much of its gas, as well as prospective reserves, lie in Balochistan, the move stirred political conversations about what role Washington could play in the resource-rich but politically restive province already being exploited by Pakistan and China.

After a US-based company where Trump’s kin has 60% stakes signed a crypto deal with Pakistan, Trump is eyeing Balochistan’s untapped treasure of natural resources. While China’s bid to do the same has not played out very well, as Baloch freedom fighters continue to attack Chinese engineers and other officials working on CPEC and Pakistan Army personnel on a regular basis, the US wants to tap oil in Pakistan. Not to forget, years back, Pakistan had given the same oil reserves ‘Lahori Churan’ to the US, and ultimately, nothing was found after a continuous search for oil and gas reserves.

Pakistani Army has been training, harbouring and engaging Islamic terrorists for decades

Since Pakistan’s very creation in 1947, the Pakistan Army has essentially fostered, trained and funded Islamic Jihadi terrorists as its proxies against India and Afghanistan. The US also has a disgraceful history of backing these very Jihadi terrorists. However, Pakistan, which claimed to be an ally of the US against terrorism while the US was searching for Bin Laden in the hills of Afghanistan, was caught red-handed double-dealing.

Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attack, was found near Abbottabad in 2011, near Pakistan’s military premises, right under their noses.

Be it Pakistan’s monetary, logistical and ideological support to Jihadist groups in Kashmir in the 1980s, Kashmiri Pandit killings and exodus, the Doda massacre, and more, the Pakistani military has been funding and training the Islamic terrorists under different front names for decades. The military officers provide funding, training and actively protect the Islamic jihadis on their soil, while the civilian government machinery helps hide the terrorist organisation’s money trails and laundering fronts behind the garb of charity and religious organisations. The India and Hindu-hating Pakistan ‘Aand’ Forces have fought four conventional wars against India and lost all, knowing that they do not stand a chance against Indian forces.

Pakistan Army supports Islamic terror groups like JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen, and provides safe haven to UN-designated terrorists like Syed Salauddin, Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and countless others. As seen in May this year, Pakistani forces also attend the funerals of these terrorists when India eliminates them. It, however, is not surprising for India, since the Pakistan Armed Forces’ current head of PR wing, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, is the son of a UN-designated terrorist.

While the US, especially Trump, who has a penchant for changing his opinions about terrorists and countries using Jihadi terrorism as state policy, has forgotten Pakistan’s Osama Bin Laden betrayal and dollar-squeezing tactics in Afghanistan, India will never forget that Pakistan has bled innocent Indians.

It must be recalled that in 2018, Trump had posted on X that the US was “foolish” to give Pakistan billions of dollars in aid. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

However, a year before, Trump had thanked Pakistan and expressed enthusiasm over bettering ties with Islamabad. Clearly, Trump’s stance on Pakistan, its terrorism and betrayals is as fickle as his promise of releasing the Epstein Files.

While the Trump administration declared the Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations, it did not question the Pakistan Army’s brutalities against the Baloch people. Trump did not question why over 1,00,000 people have no access to clean drinking water in the Gwadar region, why Baloch children are stopped from learning Balochi language, why Urdu is imposed on them, why the Sui gas field in Balochistan supplies much of Pakistan’s energy needs, yet Balochistan itself has limited access to it. Probably, Donald Trump and Asim Munir’s greed for exploiting Balochistan’s natural resources trumps the injustice faced by the Baloch people and the BLA’s strive to break free from Pakistan’s oppressive regime.

After years of fostering jihadi terrorists in PoK and other regions of Pakistan, bolstering terror outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and oppressing Baloch people, carrying out forced disappearances, and arresting Baloch leaders like Mahrang Baloch and many others, the Pakistani military has found a new opportunity to exploit and oppress the Baloch people further, and the US government has probably found a new geography to continue their perpetual wars that benefit their military industries.

Asim Munir is basically a Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed in a military suit. No wonder Trump is upset with India, since he prefers conflict-infested vassals like Pakistan over equal partners like India, since throwing bones at a pet is far easier than maintaining a mutually respectful relationship with a resolute, free and proud elephant.