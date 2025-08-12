On 11th August (local time), the United States placed the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeet Brigade on its list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under an Executive Order. This action, which mirrors the 2019 decision, blocks any assets the group may have under the jurisdiction of the United States and restricts American citizens or entities from conducting transactions with it.

The BLA operates in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. It has long described its activities as part of the Baloch struggle for self-determination. Over the years, the BLA struck Pakistani military and Chinese personnel along with projects linked to Beijing’s investments in the province as they exploit the Baloch resources. The Baloch people, who are among the most marginalised communities in Pakistan, accuse the Pakistani government and China of exploiting the resources without providing any benefit to the locals. Majeet Brigade is fidayeen unit of BLA and was behind recent train hijack.

The BLA has initiated military action in several regions including Gwadar, Karachi and other parts of Balochistan. These military campaigns have been deemed by the group as resistance against external control and economic marginalisation.

Baloch groups have objected to the US designation of the BLA as a terror outfit, stressing that the BLA is not a terrorist organisation. They argue that Balochistan is a nation that has endured 78 years of state violence, economic exploitation, and even radioactive poisoning from Pakistan’s nuclear tests. They have accused Islamabad of weaponising extremist proxies such as IS-Khurasan to crush peaceful political voices. They also note that the Baloch have historically shown goodwill towards the United States and have never targeted American forces or interests, even during the Soviet war in Afghanistan or the post-9/11 NATO operations.

12 August, 2025 #RepublicOfBalochistan :

The Baloch are not terrorists. They are a nation that has endured 78 long years of state terrorism, economic plunder, radioactive poisoning from Pakistan's nuclear tests, foreign invasion, and brutal occupation by the extremist and…

Trump announces plans to tap oil in Pakistan

US President Donald Trump recently unveiled a new trade agreement with Islamabad to jointly develop Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves”. The announcement came just hours after he slapped the first round of 25% tariff and additional penalties on Indian imports. Interestingly, Trump claimed that someday Pakistan might be selling oil to India.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves… Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

While there were no timelines or corporate partners mentioned in the post, the statement hinted at a potential deepening of US involvement in Pakistan’s energy sector. Given that most of Pakistan’s known oil and much of its gas, as well as prospective reserves, lie in Balochistan, the move stirred political conversations about what role Washington could play in the resource-rich but politically restive province already being exploited by Pakistan and China.

Balochistan’s vast and largely untapped resource wealth

Balochistan is often described as the most resource-rich province in Pakistan. However, it remains the most underdeveloped region. The rugged terrains of Balochistan hold a vast variety of minerals and energy reserves. If properly harnessed, these reserves could transform not only the economy of the province but also Pakistan’s industrial and energy landscape.

The extensive list of reserves includes coal, chromite, barites, sulfur, marble, iron ore, quartzite, and limestone along with world-class copper and gold deposits. The Chaghi district alone hosts sulfur at Koh-e-Sultan, vast marble stretches near the Iranian border, high-grade onyx, and an estimated 30 million tons of iron ore. Khuzdar boasts the country’s largest barytes reserve at over 2 million tons, while Muslimbagh and Lasbela’s chromite mines account for over 80 percent of Pakistan’s total production.

The energy resources of Balochistan are equally significant. The Sui Gas Field, which was discovered in 1952, still produces around 300 MMSCFD of natural gas. The Saindak Copper-Gold mines yield over seven tons of processed metal annually while the Reko Diq deposit has an estimate of 5.9 billion tons of ore containing copper and over 41 million ounces of gold.

Beyond fossil fuels and minerals, the province holds immense renewable energy potential. With some of Pakistan’s highest levels of solar radiation and strong wind corridors, Balochistan could, in theory, become a hub for clean energy generation.

However, actions of the Pakistani government have always been against the people of Balochistan. The resistance in the region is caused by the discriminatory behaviour of the Pakistani government towards the people of Balochistan.

The Baloch struggle for freedom

Recently, amid the backdrop of military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) reiterated its call for independence from Islamabad and urged the United Nations to recognise what it terms the Democratic Republic of Balochistan. The province is home to the Baloch ethnic group for centuries and has endured a long history of armed resistance against central rule.

Historically, Balochistan was an independent entity under the Khan of Kalat. When the British withdrew from India in 1947, a Standstill Agreement was signed on 11th August which recognised Kalat as an independent state under British supervision. However, in March 1948, Pakistan coerced the Khan of Kalat into signing an instrument of accession which was against his will and the wishes of the Baloch people. The forced merger marked the beginning of a turbulent relationship with the Pakistani state.

Since 1948, Balochistan has witnessed five major insurgencies which happened in 1948, 1958, 1962, 1973-77 and the ongoing conflict that began in the early 2000s. The grievances have remained consistent including political marginalisation, resource exploitation, and a systematic campaign of violent suppression.

Under the infamous ‘Kill and Dump’ policy, which began in 2009, countless Baloch activists, leaders, and sympathisers have been abducted, tortured, and killed. Today, the BLA remains at the forefront of the movement, continuing its struggle despite relentless attempts by the Pakistani regime to crush it.

Pakistan blames India for Baloch rebels; India pushes back, as Trump’s tilt could amplify Islamabad’s line

For years, Islamabad has framed the Baloch insurgency as an Indian project. The pattern continued this summer. After a deadly school bus blast in Khuzdar in May 2025, Pakistani officials publicly claimed an Indian hand. New Delhi, however, rejected the claims as “baseless” and an attempt to “hoodwink the world”.

Army Chief of Pakistan, Asim Munir, has repeatedly pointed to India’s RAW as the driver of violence in Balochistan, even as attacks on rails, convoys and outposts have intensified. Indian media and analysts have noted the familiar script and India has dismissed the charges as diversionary rhetoric.

The blame against India is not new. In June 2020, then-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, accused India of orchestrating the Karachi Stock Exchange attack soon after officials said it bore the hallmarks of BLA operations. Pakistani police also floated an Indian link while probing the 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. India condemned those attacks and denied any involvement.

Even routine security steps are narrated through that prism. On 8th August 2025, Islamabad suspended mobile data across Balochistan and officials again cited BLA activity and Indian backing.

Why this matters now? Washington has just tightened the screws on the BLA and moved it onto the Foreign Terrorist Organisation list and updated aliases. It has strengthened Pakistan’s talking points on the international platform. At the same time, Trump has touted a US-Pakistan push to tap “massive” Pakistan oil reserves, a political signal that could see him echo parts of Islamabad’s narrative as the energy angle intersects with security messaging around Balochistan.

The combination of fresh US terror designations and Trump’s oil overtures risks giving Islamabad more airtime to sell its India-centric story abroad.

Could Balochistan become the next US “war front”?

As the US increasingly deepens its engagement with Pakistan, especially via an oil and energy agreement that touches on Balochistan, it is worth pondering if this volatile region could emerge as a new battlefield in Washington’s global strategy following Ukraine, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s narrative regarding Baloch unrest. However, the evolving US-Pakistan relations may unwittingly legitimise Islamabad’s framing. American involvement in Balochistan’s resource sector will not stabilise the region but risks exacerbating tension and militarisation. There is a possibility that US involvement will amplify violence, worsen militarisation, and fuel the ongoing repression of the Baloch people.

Meanwhile, Baloch voices themselves are pushing back. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent leader in the region, recently wrote to Trump and said that Pakistan had deliberately misrepresented the location of valuable oil, gas and mineral reserves. He argued that it lies in the “Republic of Balochistan” and not Pakistan proper. He warned that the resource deal could mistakenly empower Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus.

To the Honorable President of the United States, #BalochistanIsNotPakistan



Your recognition of the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region is indeed accurate. However, with due respect, it is imperative to inform your administration that you have been gravely misled by the…

Trump’s energy overtures should be seen as a strategic lever against India, and of course, China, which is already present in the region exploiting the resources. There is a possibility that future US policy could become entangled in Balochistan’s insurgency, making it another geopolitical flashpoint. Just as Washington has been drawn into theatres as varied as Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Balochistan may yet become the next frontier, unless its people’s own aspirations are acknowledged and represented.