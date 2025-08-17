Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in India on Monday for an official visit. During his three-day visit, Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th August, Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Wang Yi’s itinerary includes the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the India-China boundary question with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The discussions will focus on maintaining stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and addressing broader bilateral issues. Additionally, Wang will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday to further dialogue on strengthening ties.

His meeting with NSA Ajit Doval is scheduled for Tuesday morning. At 5:30 PM on Tuesday, he will meet PM Modi at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, according to a schedule released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Yesterday MEA issued a statement saying, “At the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India’s SR, NSA Shri Doval. EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Wang Yi.”

While meeting with PM Modi was not mentioned in the original press release, it has been reported now.

Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, confirmed the visit on X. He posted, “From August 18 to 20, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and China’s Special Representative on the China-India boundary question Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question at the invitation of the Indian side.”

This visit marks a key step in ongoing efforts to stabilize India-China relations ahead of PM Modi’s anticipated trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

The visit follows a thaw in India-China relations, marked by the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, tourist visas for Chinese nationals, and progress on disengagement at friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including Depsang and Demchok, after the 2020 Galwan clash. The agenda also includes exploring enhanced economic cooperation, such as resuming direct flights and restoring supplies of rare earth magnets, fertilizers, and pharmaceutical products from China.

Wang’s visit comes amid complex geopolitical dynamics, including strained India-U.S. trade ties following tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.