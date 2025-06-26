The first batch of pilgrims from India has reached Tibet as the holy Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumed after a gap of 5 years. The yatra was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent Galwan Valley standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers, which strained the relations between India and China. Starting on 30th June, the yatra marks a significant step towards improving people-to-people ties as the two countries work towards normalising their relations.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the pilgrims will undertake the journey in two sets of batches between June and August. Five batches of 50 devotees each will travel through Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand via Lipulekh Pass and another ten batches of 50 devotees each will undertake the holy trek through Sikkim, crossing over at Nathu La Pass. The applications for the yatra were accepted through an online process and the selections were made in a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process. The application and selection process has been made entirely computerised since 2015.

Yatra resumed as India, China try to normalise ties

The development comes after PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit held between October 22 to 24, 2024, in Kazan, Russia. In the efforts to normalises ties, both the countries agreed to resume patrolling and disengage troops along the Indo-China border (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh.

Recently, on 23rd June, while attending the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in China, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. During the meeting the countries reviewed recent developments in their bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote their overall development.

The arduous journey to Mount Kailash

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra is a holy pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. The yatra is an arduous journey of over 20 days involving high altitudes, difficult terrain and a challenging environment requiring physical and mental strength. A key part of the yatra is Parikrama, called Kora. It involves circumambulation around the base of Mount Kailash, which is a challenging trek of about 52 kilometres and takes up to 2-3 days.

Image via X

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra is undertaken through two main routes- via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and via Nathu La Pass, which opened in 2015. Lipulekh Pass route is shorter but it is known for its longer and challenging trek of around 200 km. The Nathu La Pass route is a longer but more motorable route, requiring minimal trekking of around 35 km.

Both the routes lead to Lake Mansarovar, where pilgrims perform circumambulation, puja and meditation as per their religious beliefs.

Image via thekailashmansarovar.com

As it is an international tour, the Ministry of External Affairs makes the arrangements. Medical check-ups of all the pilgrims are conducted before the journey to make sure that they are fit for the pilgrimage involving significant trekking. They are also required to sign an indemnity bond stating that they are undertaking the journey on their own risk.

The pillgrims further need to provide an undertaking for evacuation by helicopter in case of emergency, and sign an consent form for cremation in China in case of death there.

For the pilgrims travelling through the Lipulekh Pass, the journey usually begins at Delhi including stopovers in Uttarakhand, including Tanakpur, Dharchula, Gunji (acclimatisation camp), Nabhidang, before reaching the entry point in Taklakot (Tibet Autonomous Region). Their return journey to Delhi will have stopovers at Bundi, Alomra, and Chaukori. This is a 22 day journey in total, that includes walking over the Lipulekh Pass.

Image via kailash-yatra.org

The journey via the Nathu La Pass begins at Gangtok in Sikkim from where the pilgrims will proceed to Lake Mansarovar. Acclimatisation camps have been set up by the Sikkim administration at 18thMile, 16th Mile and Hangu Lake having accommodation, healthcare and other necessary services for the pilgrims undertaking the yatra this year.

After walking to a Chinese side after crossing the border, buses take the pilgrims in the Chinese to the Manasarovar, from where Kailash

Parikramas are started. Before the parikrama is started, liasion officials check the health of the pilgrims, and not allow those deemed not fit for the trek.

The Kailash Parikrama starts at Yam Dwar, from where the walk begins, with ponies and porters. Pilgrims need to carry food items and cook themselves at designated places along the route, where basic amenities including stoves are provided. Important places along this route are Shiv Sthal near Dolma Pass and Gauri Kund.

After completing the Kailash Parikrama taking three days, the Manasarovar Parikrama begins, part of which is done on buses.

The local administration in Uttarakhand as well as Sikkim has geared up after the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra. The yatra not only provides a unmatched spiritual experience to the pilgrims but it also enriches the local economy of region falling on the route of the yatra. The preparartions for the yatra are being overseen by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal and Border Roads Organisation in coordination with the local administration.

The information guide for the yatra provides important information about the tour. It advises people having to motion sickness to carry proper medication, and details parts of the trekk which are difficult. The guide says that crossing the Dolma pass remains a test of faith and determination, as blizzards are known to strike without warning. It further states that people should not climb down to Gauri KUnd, instead ask porters to collect water to fill their cans in exchange of small tips.

Yatris are not allowed to take dip in the Holy Manasarovar Lake. However, Chinese authorities provide mug and bucket to take water from the Lake and take bath at the designated place.

The yatra is reverred across religions

Pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra come from different religions, including, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. This is because Mount Kailash has immense spiritual significance across religions. Apart, from people visiting the mountain for spiritual reasons, Mount Kailash is also popular among adventure tourists and trekkers due to the challemge and the thrill the journey offers.

Hinduism

In Hinduism, Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva and his consort Devi Parvati. Shiva, is one of the three primary deities, Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh (Shiva), representing the cyclical nature of existence. Brahma represents the enery of creation, Vishnu represents the energy of maintenance and Mahesh, i.e. Shiva represents the energy of destruction. The sacred mountain is considered as the centre of the world and a pathway to salvation. Hindus perform clockwise Parikrama around Mount Kailash.

Buddhism

Mount Kailash is known as Kang Rinpoche (Precious Jewel of Snow) in Buddhis. It is associated with deity Demchok (Vajrabhairava) and tanric yoga. Buddhists consider the mountain as the spiritual axis of the universe and the centre of the mantra “Om Mani Padme Hum”, which is considered a symbol of wisdom and compassion. Buddhists perfrom anti-clockwise Parikrama around Mount Kailash.

Jainism

Jains refer to Mount Kailash as Mount Ashtapada. They belive that the founder of Jainism and the first Jain Tirthankara, Rishabhadeva, attained liberation at Mount Kailash. Jains perorm clockwise Parikrama around the mountain.

Sikhism

Sikhs consider Mount Kailash as a sacred site. They believe that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikh religion, visited the mountain and meditated there.

Bon

Mount Kailash has huge spiritual siginificance in the Bon religion, the native religion of Tibet. Bonpos, the followers of Bon religion, associate the mountain with sky goddess Sipaimen. They perform clockwise Parikrama around the mountain.